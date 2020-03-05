CALGARY, Alberta, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“Maple Leaf” or the “Company”) (NEO: MGW, OTCQB: MGWFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has signed an exclusive Distribution Agreement (“Agreement”) with Eurobrand Inc. (“Eurobrand”) to promote and sell Maple Leaf’s high quality hemp seed line enriched with CBD, CBG and CBN with less than 1% THC to the European market. Eurobrand will also use consulting service provided by Maple Leaf exclusively for any of their hemp projects in Bosnia & Herzegovina, Macedonia, Serbia, and the European Union (EU). This exclusive agreement strengthens Maple Leaf’s exposure in an emerging market and aligns perfectly with several key objectives.



Maple Leaf is pleased to welcome Eurobrand’s team and is excited to have them expedite their European sales efforts.

About Eurobrand Inc.



Eurobrand is a global consultancy with head offices in Toronto, Ontario, and branches in Europe, Asia and North America. They assist businesses and non-profits to grow their enterprise, strengthen operations through best practices, and build value. They specialize in working with partners and clients in various technologies, mining, agriculture and business development. Eurobrand is currently working on several sizable projects that can be viewed on their website: www.eurobrand.biz

Maple Leaf is excited to have secured two (2) key distributors, Project 7 and Eurobrand, to lead its sales efforts in North America and Europe, respectively. With the addition of the LOI with Lin International of Singapore for their hemp project in Laos (see press release dated September 17, 2019) the company has strategically capitalized on prominent markets around the world.

Update on Riverside County, California Renovation

Maple Leaf is also pleased to announce that the renovations and sterilization of the two (2) existing greenhouses has been completed on schedule. The team has been preparing the grow space and upgrading security around the property. In additional to the 3rd greenhouse announced in the press release on February 5, 2020, the Company has placed an order for two (2) additional greenhouses, bringing the total growing capacity to 15,000 sq. ft.

Corporate Update

The Company is also pleased to announce the launch of a brand new website scheduled for March 9, 2020.



The Company has decided to terminate the services of Helixx Enterprises Ltd. (see press release dated October 31, 2019) as the ongoing expansion of the Hemp project in Riverside, California has presented alternative means of financing the completion of the Telkwa, B.C. facility.

About Maple Leaf Green World Inc.

Maple Leaf is a public Canadian company that focuses on the cannabis and hemp industry in North America. The Company currently has cannabis and hemp projects in British Columbia and California. With over 10 years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the Company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free cannabis products. Maple Leaf’s long-term objective is to produce cannabis oil and to export its products to approved countries. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the Aequitas NEO Exchange Inc. under the symbol “MGW” and on the OTCQB market under the symbol “MGWFF.”

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, and, more particularly, statements concerning: the Proposed Transaction and the timing thereof; When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Company that include, but are not limited to, the timely receipt of all required regulatory and third-party approvals, including approvals from NEO and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: regulatory and third party approvals, including approvals from NEO and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf, not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. Please refer to the Company's annual information form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2018 and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") thereof for additional risk factors relating to the Company. The AIF and MD&A can be accessed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

Maple Leaf Green World Inc.

Raymond Lai, Chairman, President & CEO

+1(403) 452-4552

rlai@mlgreenworld.com

Billy Bewcyk, V.P. for Business Development

+1(403)616-4877

wbewcyk@mlgreenworld.com