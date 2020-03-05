Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analytics as a Service Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunications and IT, Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Retail and eCommerce), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global analytics as a service market size is projected to grow from USD 4.3 Billion in 2019 to USD 12.1 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 23.2%.
The major growth factors of the analytics as a service market include the increasing awareness of IoT devices among organizations, the need to manage huge workloads, and the growing adoption of big data analytics solutions for analyzing data, which helps make faster business decisions. The increasing concerns related to data privacy and security and lack of analytical skills are the factors restraining the growth of the AaaS market.
Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The AaaS market, by component, is segmented into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The services considered in the report are managed and professional services. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing need for business to focus on core operations and streamline automated processes for data management and analytics, which leads to the increasing demand for pre- and post-deployment services.
Healthcare and life sciences industry vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The AaaS market by vertical is segmented into 7 categories: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); telecommunication and IT; retail and eCommerce; healthcare and life sciences; manufacturing; media and entertainment; government and defense, and others (energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, and education). The healthcare and life sciences industry vertical is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Organizations are adopting AaaS solutions to enhance patient experience and enable data-driven, actionable analytics. These solutions offer healthcare and life sciences organizations with a cost-effective and scalable architecture for the collection and processing of large volumes of disparate data types.
Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the technology companies in major APAC countries, such as China, Japan, and India, growing digitalization, increasing adoption of advanced AI and ML technologies, and government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Analytics as a Service Market
4.2 Market: Top 3 Solutions
4.3 Market: By Region
4.4 Analytics as a Service Market in North America, By Solution and Industry Vertical
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Dashboards for Data Visualization to Enhance the Ability in Taking Business Decisions
5.2.1.2 Cost-Effectiveness Offered By Analytics as a Service Solution
5.2.1.3 Enterprise Need to Adopt Advanced Analytical Capabilities With the Minimal Infrastructure
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Increasing Concerns Related to Data Privacy and Security
5.2.2.2 Lack of Analytical Skills
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Internet of Things Devices
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Resiliency, Cloud Availability, and Information Lifecycle Management
5.3 Use Cases
5.3.1 Use Case: Improving Manufacturing and Planning Processes With Cognos and Planning Analytics
5.3.2 Use Case: Building Data-Driven Retail Machine Through Self-Service Analysis
5.3.3 Use Case: Boosting Data Analysis Productivity Through Business Intelligence Solutions
5.3.4 Use Case: Enhancing Customer Experience With Real-Time Analytics
5.3.5 Use Case: Becoming Leading Data-Driven Provider Through Self-Service Platform
5.3.6 Use Case: Improving Sales Ability Through Cloud-Based Azure Analytics Solutions and Power Business Intelligence
5.3.7 Use Case: Predicting Future Power Consumption Patterns
5.4 Regulatory Implications
5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.4.2 United States Securities and Exchange Commission
5.4.3 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review
5.4.4 Dodd-Frank Act
5.4.5 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard
5.4.6 the International Organization for Standardization 27001
5.4.7 California Consumer Privacy Act
5.4.8 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996
5.4.9 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act
5.4.10 European Market Infrastructure Regulation
5.4.11 Basel Committee on Banking Supervision 239 Compliance
5.4.12 Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002
5.4.13 Personal Data Protection Act
5.5 Analytics as a Service: Functional Elements
6 Analytics as a Service Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Analytics as a Service Market Drivers
6.2 Solutions
6.3 Financial Analytics
6.4 Risk Analytics
6.5 Marketing Analytics
6.6 Web Analytics
6.7 Supply Chain Analytics
6.8 Security Analytics
6.9 IT Operations Analytics
6.10 Others
6.11 Services
6.11.1 Managed Services
6.11.2 Professional Services
6.11.2.1 Consulting
6.11.2.2 Support and Maintenance
7 Analytics as a Service Market, By Deployment Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers
7.2 Public Cloud
7.3 Private Cloud
7.4 Hybrid Cloud
8 Analytics as a Service Market, By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.3 Large Enterprises
9 Analytics as a Service Market, By Industry Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Industry Vertical: Market Drivers
9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.3 Retail and Ecommerce
9.4 Telecommunications and IT
9.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
9.6 Manufacturing
9.7 Government and Defense
9.8 Media and Entertainment
9.9 Other Industry Verticals
10 Analytics as a Service Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 North America: Market Drivers
10.2.2 United States
10.2.3 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Europe: Market Drivers
10.3.2 United Kingdom
10.3.3 Germany
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Italy
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Asia Pacific: Analytics as a Service Market Drivers
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 India
10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Market Drivers
10.5.2 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
10.5.3 United Arab Emirates
10.5.4 South Africa
10.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa
10.6 Latin America
10.6.1 Latin America: Market Drivers
10.6.2 Brazil
10.6.3 Mexico
10.6.4 Argentina
10.6.5 Rest of Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.2.1 Visionary Leaders
11.2.2 Innovators
11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.2.4 Emerging Companies
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Microsoft
12.3 Google
12.4 AWS
12.5 Oracle
12.6 IBM
12.7 SAP
12.8 Teradata
12.9 Salesforce
12.10 TIBCO Software
12.11 SAS Institute
12.12 Sisense
12.13 Atos
12.14 HPE
12.15 Hitachi Vantara
12.16 Cloudera
12.17 MicroStrategy
12.18 ThoughtSpot
12.19 Qlik
12.20 Domo
12.21 GoodData
12.22 Alteryx
12.23 Absolutdata
12.24 Birst
12.25 Yellowfin
12.26 Guavus
12.27 Looker
12.28 Board International
12.29 Pyramid Analytics
13 Appendix
