The global analytics as a service market size is projected to grow from USD 4.3 Billion in 2019 to USD 12.1 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 23.2%.



The major growth factors of the analytics as a service market include the increasing awareness of IoT devices among organizations, the need to manage huge workloads, and the growing adoption of big data analytics solutions for analyzing data, which helps make faster business decisions. The increasing concerns related to data privacy and security and lack of analytical skills are the factors restraining the growth of the AaaS market.



Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The AaaS market, by component, is segmented into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The services considered in the report are managed and professional services. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing need for business to focus on core operations and streamline automated processes for data management and analytics, which leads to the increasing demand for pre- and post-deployment services.



Healthcare and life sciences industry vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The AaaS market by vertical is segmented into 7 categories: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); telecommunication and IT; retail and eCommerce; healthcare and life sciences; manufacturing; media and entertainment; government and defense, and others (energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, and education). The healthcare and life sciences industry vertical is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Organizations are adopting AaaS solutions to enhance patient experience and enable data-driven, actionable analytics. These solutions offer healthcare and life sciences organizations with a cost-effective and scalable architecture for the collection and processing of large volumes of disparate data types.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the technology companies in major APAC countries, such as China, Japan, and India, growing digitalization, increasing adoption of advanced AI and ML technologies, and government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Analytics as a Service Market

4.2 Market: Top 3 Solutions

4.3 Market: By Region

4.4 Analytics as a Service Market in North America, By Solution and Industry Vertical



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Dashboards for Data Visualization to Enhance the Ability in Taking Business Decisions

5.2.1.2 Cost-Effectiveness Offered By Analytics as a Service Solution

5.2.1.3 Enterprise Need to Adopt Advanced Analytical Capabilities With the Minimal Infrastructure

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Concerns Related to Data Privacy and Security

5.2.2.2 Lack of Analytical Skills

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Internet of Things Devices

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Resiliency, Cloud Availability, and Information Lifecycle Management

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case: Improving Manufacturing and Planning Processes With Cognos and Planning Analytics

5.3.2 Use Case: Building Data-Driven Retail Machine Through Self-Service Analysis

5.3.3 Use Case: Boosting Data Analysis Productivity Through Business Intelligence Solutions

5.3.4 Use Case: Enhancing Customer Experience With Real-Time Analytics

5.3.5 Use Case: Becoming Leading Data-Driven Provider Through Self-Service Platform

5.3.6 Use Case: Improving Sales Ability Through Cloud-Based Azure Analytics Solutions and Power Business Intelligence

5.3.7 Use Case: Predicting Future Power Consumption Patterns

5.4 Regulatory Implications

5.4.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.4.2 United States Securities and Exchange Commission

5.4.3 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review

5.4.4 Dodd-Frank Act

5.4.5 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.4.6 the International Organization for Standardization 27001

5.4.7 California Consumer Privacy Act

5.4.8 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996

5.4.9 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act

5.4.10 European Market Infrastructure Regulation

5.4.11 Basel Committee on Banking Supervision 239 Compliance

5.4.12 Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

5.4.13 Personal Data Protection Act

5.5 Analytics as a Service: Functional Elements



6 Analytics as a Service Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Analytics as a Service Market Drivers

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Financial Analytics

6.4 Risk Analytics

6.5 Marketing Analytics

6.6 Web Analytics

6.7 Supply Chain Analytics

6.8 Security Analytics

6.9 IT Operations Analytics

6.10 Others

6.11 Services

6.11.1 Managed Services

6.11.2 Professional Services

6.11.2.1 Consulting

6.11.2.2 Support and Maintenance



7 Analytics as a Service Market, By Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers

7.2 Public Cloud

7.3 Private Cloud

7.4 Hybrid Cloud



8 Analytics as a Service Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprises



9 Analytics as a Service Market, By Industry Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Industry Vertical: Market Drivers

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.3 Retail and Ecommerce

9.4 Telecommunications and IT

9.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.6 Manufacturing

9.7 Government and Defense

9.8 Media and Entertainment

9.9 Other Industry Verticals



10 Analytics as a Service Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 North America: Market Drivers

10.2.2 United States

10.2.3 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Europe: Market Drivers

10.3.2 United Kingdom

10.3.3 Germany

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Italy

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Asia Pacific: Analytics as a Service Market Drivers

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 India

10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Market Drivers

10.5.2 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 United Arab Emirates

10.5.4 South Africa

10.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Latin America: Market Drivers

10.6.2 Brazil

10.6.3 Mexico

10.6.4 Argentina

10.6.5 Rest of Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Microsoft

12.3 Google

12.4 AWS

12.5 Oracle

12.6 IBM

12.7 SAP

12.8 Teradata

12.9 Salesforce

12.10 TIBCO Software

12.11 SAS Institute

12.12 Sisense

12.13 Atos

12.14 HPE

12.15 Hitachi Vantara

12.16 Cloudera

12.17 MicroStrategy

12.18 ThoughtSpot

12.19 Qlik

12.20 Domo

12.21 GoodData

12.22 Alteryx

12.23 Absolutdata

12.24 Birst

12.25 Yellowfin

12.26 Guavus

12.27 Looker

12.28 Board International

12.29 Pyramid Analytics



13 Appendix



