The global bag-in-box container market size is projected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5%. The increasing usage for packaging of alcoholic beverages and dairy products has emerged as a major driving factor fueling demand for the bag-in-box containers in the food and beverage industry. The growth of the industry is also fueled by the shift in consumption patterns towards natural food products across the globe.



Another important factor bolstering the demand for bag-in-box containers is the increasing consumption in the household products industry.In this regard, household products, most notably surface cleaners and surface deodorizers, are being increasingly packaged using bag-in-box containers.



Growing urban population across the globe has further contributed to the growth of the industry owing to an increasing consumption of hygiene promoting products in households. Furthermore, the industry is driven by the rise in the packaging of low-foam detergents in bag-in-box containers coupled with their rising consumption (low-foam detergents).



Europe has witnessed a considerable surge in the adoption rate of bag-in-box containers in the recent few years.The demand for the product in this region is principally driven by the food sector and is backed by the increasing demand and consumption of cooking oils and sauces.



In addition, the demand for the product is also augmented by the shift towards organic and healthy food.The region has also been witnessing high demand for convenient and flexible packaging solutions.



This development has been encouraging major food brands operating in the flexible packaging to increase their scale of operation in Europe.



Low density polyethylene and vinyl alcohol are the key raw materials used in the manufacturing of bag-in-box containers. These products are derived from crude oil and thus its price fluctuations affect the raw material pricing further constraining the use of bag-in-box containers for various applications.



The majority of the market is captured by well-established players with extremely high production capacities along with superior and advanced product development facilities.These companies have their production facilities across the world to serve the global base.



A new entrant will require to replicate or provide a notable distribution ability to have a significant presence in the market. As a result, the threat of new entrant in the market is low.



• The food and beverages application segment accounted for the largest share of the industry revenues in 2019, driven by the growing consumption of alcoholic beverages across the globe

• The household application segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 7.7% over the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of bag-in-box containers for packaging of cleaning products

• Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.4% over the forecast period. Increasing exports by counties such as Japan, China, and India, coupled with rising popularity of convenient packaging solutions in the region has bolstered the demand for the product.

• The rapid growth of product in China, projected at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period, can be attributed to rising domestic competition (vendors), growing dual income, and rising disposable incomes

• The market represents a highly competitive landscape with a sizable number of players sharing the market space. Some of the key competitive strategies employed by the key players include mergers and acquisitions, expansion of product portfolio, and product innovation.

• Small and medium enterprises majorly cater to the regional market needs. The competitive rivalry is anticipated to be high as manufacturers are increasingly looking for innovative products and technologies which come at high prices

• The key market participants include Amcor Ltd.; Smurfit Kappa Group; DS Smith; Liqui Box Corporation; Parish Manufacturing Inc.; Scholle IPN; and CDF Corporation.

