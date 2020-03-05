Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Audio Device Market by Product (Speaker Systems, Soundbars, Headsets, Headphones, Microphones), Technology (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, AirPlay), Application (Home Audio, Consumer, Commercial), Functionality, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The wireless audio device market is projected to grow from USD 57.3 billion in 2020 to USD 134.2 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2020 to 2025.

The surge in the global demand for infotainment devices, rise in use of wireless audio devices in the commercial sector, and increased R&D expenditure by OEMs for the development of new and advanced wireless audio devices are fueling the growth of the wireless audio device market.



The consumer application segment of the wireless audio device market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period



Wireless audio devices such as headphones and headsets are used in consumer electronics such as smartphones, computers, and gaming consoles. The rising adoption of technologically-advanced smartphones has led to an increased demand for wireless headphones and headsets in APAC. These smartphones can also be used to play music wirelessly through speaker systems and soundbars.



Based on functionality, the smart devices segment of the wireless audio device market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of value from 2020 to 2025



Smart devices are those wireless audio devices that are used to track the health and fitness of users by recording and saving information related to their workouts that include the duration and the speed of their workouts. These devices modify audio, carry out language translation, and activate smart assistants to provide answers to verbally asked questions. They also control different systems installed in homes through an inbuilt virtual assistant feature.



The home audio application segment of the wireless audio device market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period



The use of wireless audio devices for in-home applications has led to the increased global demand for wireless audio devices in APAC. Wired speakers and home theaters carry with them a mesh of wires. They also limit the floor space area for users. However, wireless home audio systems enable the freedom of movement, both inside and outside homes. These devices make the home theater systems or in-home entertainment systems highly viable and less complex.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Wireless Audio Device Market

4.2 Wireless Audio Device Market, By Technology

4.3 Wireless Audio Device Market, By Product

4.4 Wireless Audio Device Market, By Application

4.5 Geographical Snapshot of Wireless Audio Device Market, 2020-2025



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Surge in Global Demand for Infotainment Devices

5.2.1.2 Rise in Use of Wireless Audio Devices in Commercial Sector

5.2.1.3 Increased R&D Expenditure By OEMs for Development of New and Advanced Wireless Audio Devices

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Restrictions on Use of Radio Frequency Spectrum By Wireless Audio Equipment

5.2.2.2 Health Issues Resulting From Prolonged Use of Audio Devices

5.2.2.2.1 Hearing Impairment Resulting From Continuous and Prolonged Exposure to Audio

5.2.2.2.2 Interference Caused By Wireless Audio Devices in Functioning of Implanted Medical Devices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Moving Beyond the Era of Using Headphones for Audio Only

5.2.3.1.1 Tracking Health and Fitness of Wearers

5.2.3.1.2 Controlling Electrical Appliances in Connected Homes

5.2.3.2 Increased Demand for Home Theaters and Lcds

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Effect of Bandwidth Constraints, Coding Delays, and Bit Errors on Audio Quality



6 Wireless Audio Device Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Headphones

6.2.1 Increased Popularity of Wireless Headphones Fueling Growth of This Segment of Market

6.3 Headsets

6.3.1 In-Built Microphones in Headsets Allow Users to Multi-Task By Providing Them Hands-Free Talk-Time

6.4 Speaker Systems

6.4.1 Increased Demand for Wireless Speaker Systems to Meet Specific Requirements of Specific Applications

6.5 Soundbars

6.5.1 Compatibility of Wireless Soundbars With TV Sets, Smartphones, Music Systems, Etc. Leading to Their Popularity

6.6 Microphones

6.6.1 Continuous Technological Advancements and Improvements in Output Sound Quality of Wireless Microphones Fueling Their Popularity Globally

6.7 Others



7 Wireless Audio Device Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bluetooth

7.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Compatibility Offered By Bluetooth Technology Leading to Increased Global Demand for Wireless Audio Devices Equipped With This Technology

7.3 Wi-Fi

7.3.1 Secure Operations Carried Out By Wi-Fi-Enabled Audio Devices Leading to Rise in Use of This Technology Globally

7.4 Bluetooth+Wi-Fi

7.4.1 Integration of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Technologies on Single Ic to Lead to Development of Cost-Effective and Compact Wireless Audio Devices

7.5 Airplay

7.5.1 Increased Use of Airplay Technology for Wireless Streaming of Data on Devices Supported By Apple

7.6 Radio Frequency

7.6.1 Increased Adoption of Radio Frequency Technology in Wireless Audio Devices to Transmit High-Quality Audio Over A Long Distance

7.7 Others

7.7.1 WiSA (Wireless Speaker & Audio)

7.7.2 KleerNet

7.7.3 AllPlay

7.7.4 SKAA

7.7.5 Play-Fi

7.7.6 Infrared (IR)



8 Wireless Audio Device Market, By Functionality

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Smart Devices

8.2.1 Rise in Use of Smart Wireless Audio Devices to Track Health and Fitness of Users By Recording and Saving Information Related to Their Workouts

8.3 Non-Smart Devices

8.3.1 Use of Non-Smart Wireless Audio Devices for Audio Amplification and Enhancement



9 Wireless Audio Device Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Home Audio

9.2.1 Increased Use of Wireless Audio Devices for In-Home Applications Fueling Growth of Wireless Audio Device Market

9.3 Commercial

9.3.1 Preference for Wireless Audio Devices in Commercial Applications Contributing to Growth of Wireless Audio Device Market

9.4 Consumer

9.4.1 Rise in Adoption of Technologically-Advanced Smartphones By Consumers Fueling Growth of Wireless Audio Device Market

9.5 Automotive

9.5.1 Increased Demand for Wireless Audio Devices in Luxury Automobiles to Spur Growth of Wireless Audio Device Market for Automotive

9.6 Others



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Americas

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Presence of Majority of Manufacturers of Wireless Audio Devices in US Fueling Growth of Wireless Audio Device Market in Country

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Preference of Canadian Population to Adopt Innovative Products Contributing to Growth of Wireless Audio Device Market in Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Increased Investments in the Consumer Electronics Industry of Mexico Contributing to Growth of Wireless Audio Device Market in Country

10.2.4 South America

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.1.1 Willingness of Users to Invest in Wireless Audio Devices to Fuel Growth of Market in UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Popularity of Soundbars and Wireless Streaming Speakers in Germany to Spur Growth of Wireless Audio Device Market in Country

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Rise in Demand for Wireless Audio Devices for Home Entertainment Applications Contributing to Growth of Market in France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Increased Number of International Manufacturers of Wireless Speakers in China Fueling Growth of Wireless Audio Device Market in Country

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Rise in Demand for Consumer Electronics Equipped With Wireless Audio Devices to Boost Growth of Wireless Audio Device Market in Japan

10.4.3 South Korea

10.4.3.1 Increased Focus of South Korea-Based Companies to Develop Their Wireless Audio Category of Products

10.4.4 India

10.4.4.1 Government Impetus in the Form Initiatives Such as Make in India Fueling Demand for Consumer Durables in India

10.4.5 Rest of APAC

10.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.5.1 Middle East

10.5.1.1 Surge in Demand for Wireless Headphones and Wireless Speakers to Fuel Growth of Wireless Audio Device Market in Middle East

10.5.2 Africa

10.5.2.1 South Africa Holds Significant Share of the Consumer Electronics Market in Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Wireless Audio Device Market

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.3 Innovators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.5 Business Strategy Excellence

11.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.6.1 Product Launches and Developments

11.6.2 Partnerships



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Apple Inc.

12.1.2 HARMAN International Industries, Inc.

12.1.3 Bose Corporation

12.1.4 Sonos, Inc.

12.1.5 Sony Corporation

12.1.6 DEI Holdings, Inc.

12.1.7 Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. Kg

12.1.8 VIZIO, Inc.

12.1.9 VOXX International Corporation

12.1.10 Plantronics, Inc.

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Ossic Corporation

12.2.2 Phazon

12.2.3 Trsound Audio

12.2.4 Jam

12.2.5 Earin

12.2.6 Human Inc.

12.2.7 Bragi

12.2.8 Jaybird

12.2.9 Devialet

12.2.10 Dali A/S

12.3 Right to Win



13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pthv8y

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900