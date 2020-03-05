Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inverter Market by Type (Solar Inverters, Non-solar Inverters), Output Power Rating, Output Voltage, Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect), End User (PV Plants, Residential, Commercial, Automotive), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global inverter market is projected to grow from USD 12.8 billion in 2020 to USD 26.5 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2020 to 2025.



The growth of the market is driven by a large inflow of investments in the renewable energy sector and rise in the number of residential solar rooftop installations. The power supplied by renewable energy sources such as solar and wind deals with issues related to supply and demand mismatch. Solar energy is highly dependent on external conditions; however, with the use of solar inverters, the issues of insufficient energy supply can be eliminated, thereby enabling end users to generate maximum electricity and release it to grids when required.



The solar inverters segment projected to hold a larger share of the inverter market than the non-solar inverters segment during the forecast period.



Micro inverters are plug-and-play compact solar inverter systems, which are installed beneath every solar panel in a solar array. The main function of these inverters is to convert DC power generated by solar panels into AC at each panel level and transmit it further either for direct use or to a grid. Micro inverters have been gaining traction owing to a number of benefits offered by them. For instance, they enable monitoring, as well as optimization of each solar panel individually to generate maximum power. This facilitates panel-level Maximum power point tracking (MPPT), thereby enabling end users to enhance the performance of their solar systems. Micro inverters have a simpler design and higher reliability than other types of inverters. The increase in the adoption of micro inverters is driving the growth of the solar inverter market at a significant pace.



The direct sales channel segment of the inverter market to grow at a higher CAGR than the indirect sales channels segment during the forecast period.



Inverters used by automotive and residential end users are easy to use and install. The inverters procured are mostly installed by end users themselves. Moreover, factors such as the increased global electric vehicle production and rise in the adoption of micro inverters and hybrid inverters that are integrated with small- or medium-sized rooftop solar installations by the residential and commercial end users contribute to the growth of the direct sales channel segment of the inverter market during the forecast period.



The solar inverter market in APAC projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.



The growth of the solar inverter market in APAC can be attributed to the increased demand for inverters from major countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea of the region. These countries have a significant potential for the growth of the heavy-duty industries. The solar inverter market in APAC is growing owing to the increased adoption of connector solutions in the commercial and residential sectors. The rising demand for inverters from the residential, automotive, and PV plants in India, China, and Japan is fueling the growth of the solar inverter market in APAC.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Inverter Market

4.2 Market, By Type

4.3 Market, By Output Power Rating

4.4 Market in APAC, By Country and End User

4.5 Market, By End User

4.6 Solar Inverter Market, By Country, 2019



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Large Inflow of Investments in Renewable Energy Sector

5.2.1.2 Rising Number of Residential Solar Rooftop Installations

5.2.1.3 Surging Demand for Various Household Devices in Vehicles

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Strain Caused By Inverters on Batteries of Vehicles to Power Secondary Devices and Systems Installed in Them

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Number of Solar PV Installations Owing to Incentive Schemes Initiated By Governments of Different Countries

5.2.3.2 Technological Innovations in Inverters to Improve Their Capabilities

5.2.3.3 Development of High-Power Density Inverters Equipped With New Features

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Pricing Pressure on Manufacturers of Inverters

5.2.4.2 Safety Risks Associated With High Dc Voltages

5.2.5 Value Chain Analysis



6 Waveform-Based Classification of Inverters

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pure Sine Wave Inverters

6.2.1 Use of Pure Sine Wave Inverters in Domestic Electrical Appliances Fueling Their Global Demand

6.3 Square Wave Inverters

6.3.1 Limited Applications of Square Wave Inverters Lead to Their Low Costs

6.4 Modified Sine Wave Inverters

6.4.1 Ease of Operations and Low Costs of Modified Sine Wave Inverters Contribute to Their Use in Different Applications



7 Phase-Based Classification of Inverters

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Three Phase

7.2.1 Increased Use of Three-Phase Inverters Used in High-Power Applications Leading to Rise in Demand for These Inverters

7.3 Single Phase

7.3.1 Rise in Adoption of Single-Phase Inverters in Residential Buildings and Low-Power Applications



8 Inverter Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Solar Inverters

8.2.1 By Inverter Type

8.2.1.1 Central Inverters

8.2.1.1.1 Central Inverters are Used in Large-Scale Industrial Applications

8.2.1.2 String Inverters

8.2.1.2.1 String Inverters are Preferred By Commercial and Residential End Users

8.2.1.3 Hybrid Inverters

8.2.1.3.1 Hybrid Inverters are More Advanced Than Conventional Solar Inverters

8.2.1.4 Micro Inverters

8.2.1.4.1 Micro Inverters are Largely Used By Residential End Users

8.2.2 By Connection Type

8.2.2.1 Stand-Alone

8.2.2.1.1 Stand-Alone Solar Systems are Economical

8.2.2.2 Grid-Tied

8.2.2.2.1 Grid-Tied Solar Systems to Dominate Solar Inverter From 2020 to 2025

8.3 Non-Solar Inverters

8.3.1 Vehicle Inverters

8.3.1.1 By Vehicle Type

8.3.1.1.1 Battery Electric Vehicles(BEVS)

8.3.1.1.1.1 Battery Electric Vehicles Segment to Dominate the Market From 2020 to 2025

8.3.1.1.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVS)

8.3.1.1.2.1 Vehicle Inverters are Used in HEVS to Supply AC Current to Electric Motors

8.3.1.1.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVS)

8.3.1.1.3.1 Vehicle Inverters Used in PHEVS Expected to Witness Significant Increase From 2020 to 2025

8.3.2 Residential Inverters

8.3.2.1 Rise in Use of Residential Inverters in Households to Meet Their Energy Requirements



9 Inverter Market, By Output Power Rating

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Below 10 kW

9.2.1 Increase in Adoption of Inverters With Output Power Rating Below 10 kW in Residential Sector

9.3 10-50 kW

9.3.1 Rise in Use of Inverters With Output Power Rating Ranging From 10 to 50 kW in Commercial Applications

9.4 50-100 kW

9.4.1 Increased Adoption of Solar Inverters With Output Power Rating Ranging From 50 to 100 kW in Large PV Systems

9.5 Above 100 kW

9.5.1 Rise in Use of Inverters With Output Power Rating Above 100 kW in Commercial Applications



10 Inverter Market, By Output Voltage

10.1 Introduction

10.2 100-300 V

10.2.1 Increased Use of 100-300 V Inverters By Residential and Automotive End Users

10.3 300-500 V

10.3.1 Rise in Adoption of Inverters With 300-500 V Output Voltage in Commercial Applications

10.4 Above 500 V

10.4.1 Increased Use of Solar Inverters With Output Voltage of Above 500 V in Large PV Systems



11 Inverter Market, By Sales Channel

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Direct Sales Channel

11.2.1 Automotive End Users Prefer Direct Sales Channel for Purchasing Inverters

11.3 Indirect Sales Channel

11.3.1 Preference for Procurement of Inverters Through Indirect Sales Channels



12 Inverter Market, By End User

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Residential

12.2.1 Increasing Requirement of Uninterrupted Power Supply From Residential Users to Support Growth of Inverter Market Globally

12.3 Commercial

12.3.1 Rising Use of Solar Inverters in Commercial Applications for Improved Energy Harvesting From PV Arrays

12.4 PV Plants

12.4.1 Increasing Number of Global PV Installations to Contribute to Growth of Market

12.5 Automotive

12.5.1 Growing Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Push Demand for Vehicle Inverters



13 Geographic Analysis

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.1.1 Increase in Number of Solar Installations in US Leading to Growth of Solar Inverter in Country

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.2.1 Rise in Number of Programs to Support PV Installations Expected to Contribute to Growth of Solar Inverter Market in Canada

13.2.3 Mexico

13.2.3.1 Increased Deployment of Solar Inverters in Mexico to Fuel Growth of Solar Inverter in Country

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.1.1 Presence of Top Automotive Manufacturers in Germany to Support Growth of Market in Country

13.3.2 UK

13.3.2.1 Encouragement By Government of UK to Promote Use of New Energy Technologies Such as Inverters

13.3.3 France

13.3.3.1 Increased Adoption of Automation Technology in Different Industries to Fuel Demand for Inverters in France

13.3.4 Rest of Europe

13.4 APAC

13.4.1 China

13.4.1.1 Automation of Industries Leading to Rise in Demand for Solar Inverters in China

13.4.2 Japan

13.4.2.1 Establishment of Floating Power Plants in Japan to Support Growth of Market in Country

13.4.3 India

13.4.3.1 Rise in Number of Solar Rooftop Installations to Support the Growth of Market in India

13.4.4 Australia

13.4.4.1 Increased Solar Energy Generation to Support Growth of Market in Australia

13.4.5 Rest of APAC

13.5 RoW

13.5.1 Middle East & Africa

13.5.1.1 Rise in Number of Solar PV Projects to Create Significant Growth Avenues for Solar Inverter Market in Middle East & Africa

13.5.2 South America

13.5.2.1 Brazil and Argentina to Significantly Contribute to Growth of Market in South America



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Competitive Analysis

14.2.1 Ranking Analysis: Market, 2019

14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

14.3.1 Visionary Leaders

14.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

14.3.3 Innovators

14.3.4 Emerging Companies

14.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

14.4.1 Agreements, Partnerships and Collaborations, 2018 - 2019

14.4.2 Product Launches and Developments, 2018 - 2019



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Key Players

15.1.1 Huawei Technologies

15.1.2 Sungrow Power Supply

15.1.3 SMA Solar Technology

15.1.4 Power Electronics

15.1.5 ABB

15.1.6 Solaredge Technologies

15.1.7 Fronius International

15.1.8 Altenergy Power System

15.1.9 Enphase Energy

15.1.10 Darfon Electronics

15.2 Right-To-Win

15.3 Other Players

15.3.1 Continental

15.3.2 Delphi Technologies

15.3.3 Sensata Technologies

15.3.4 Samlex Europe

15.3.5 Bestek

15.3.6 General Electric

15.3.7 Schneider Electric

15.3.8 Goodwe

15.3.9 Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation

15.3.10 Delta Electronics

15.3.11 Yaskawa Solectria Solar

15.3.12 Fimer

15.3.13 Kaco New Energy

15.3.14 Growatt New Energy

15.3.15 Tbea Xinjiang Sunoasis



16 Appendix



