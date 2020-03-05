Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Postoperative Pain - Epidemiology Forecast - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Postoperative Pain in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.



Study Period: 2017-2028



Postoperative Pain Epidemiology



The Postoperative Pain epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The epidemiology data for Postoperative Pain are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in the 7MM. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and survey reports.



Postoperative Pain Epidemiology Segmentation



The report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report is segmented by:

Total number of surgical procedures

Total number of Incident cases of Postoperative Pain

Severity-specific incident cases of Postoperative Pain

According to the report, the total number of incident cases of Postoperative Pain in the seven major markets were 65,109,201 cases in 2017. Moreover, the total number of incident cases of Postoperative Pain in the US were 40,314,731 cases in 2017.



Report Scope

The report covers a detailed overview of Postoperative Pain explaining its factors, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns.

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool for seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Postoperative Pain.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology by the total number of surgical procedures, total number of incident cases and severity-specific incident cases of Postoperative Pain in the 7MM.

Key Strengths

10-Year Forecast of Postoperative Pain epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Incident Cases of Postoperative Pain

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Key Topics Covered



1. Key Insights



2. Disease Background and Overview: Postoperative Pain

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Transition from Acute to Chronic Pain

2.2.1. Elective or Planned Procedures

2.2.2. Common Types of Acute Postoperative Pains

2.3. Pathophysiology of Acute Pain

2.3.1. Formation of reflexes in postoperative pain

2.3.2. Negative effects of postoperative pain on various organ systems

2.3.3. Psychological effects of postoperative pain

2.3.4. Late effects of insufficient postoperative analgesia

2.3.5. Chronic postoperative pain

2.4. Factors affecting postoperative pain

2.5. Diagnosis of Postoperative Pain

2.5.1. Medical history, physical examination, and specific evaluation of pain

2.5.2. Measuring pain

2.5.3. Various Grading Scales used for Diagnosis of Acute Pain

2.5.4. Verbal methods of pain assessment

2.5.5. Multidimensional methods of pain assessment

2.5.6. Nonverbal methods of pain assessment

2.6. Diagnostic Algorithm

2.7. Guidelines

2.7.1. Guidelines on the Management of Postoperative Pain

2.7.2. Goals and Elements of the Initial Assessment



3. Epidemiology and Patient Population

3.1. Key Findings

3.2. Total number of Incident cases of Postoperative Pain in the 7MM



4. Epidemiology of Postoperative Pain in the 7MM

4.1. Assumptions and Rationale



5. United States

5.1.1. Total number of surgical procedures in the US

5.1.2. Total number of Postoperative Pain Incident cases in the US

5.1.3. Severity-specific Postoperative Pain incident cases of in the US



6. Germany



7. France



8. Italy



9. Spain



10. United Kingdom



11. Japan



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9z8wa8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900