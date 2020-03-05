New York, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Fencing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material, By Distribution Channel, By Installation, By Application, By End Use And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868788/?utm_source=GNW



The U.S. fencing market size is expected to reach USD 12.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. Rapid growth in construction activities for both, residential and commercial buildings, along with security and privacy concerns, drives the demand for fences in U.S.



The market is anticipated to continue to grow at a steady pace in the coming years.The market is expected to witness high traction over the forecast period owing to a high demand for fencing bridge and elevated highway construction sites in the country.



Rise in disposable income plays a key role in increased consumer spending on renovating houses, subsequently driving the demand for fences.



Availability of a wide range of products with varying colors, features, and designs, coupled with customizable products and solutions, also drives the market growth.Furthermore, a range of fencing designs are available which are aesthetically appealing as well.



Government initiatives and investments in infrastructure development and construction projects are also driving the market growth in different verticals.



The U.S. fencing market has witnessed several new enhancements in terms of technology in products as well as the manufacturing of products. Moreover, a developed distribution network and strong manufacturing lineups in the country drives the launch of new and improved products. Though the industry is largely dependent on raw material suppliers and big metal suppliers, the market for fencing is thriving owing to a stable economy and the developing real estate market in the country.



• The demand for fences in U.S. is expected to gain traction owing to the growing residential sector and real estate developments

• The concrete fencing segment is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to properties such as durability

• The online segment is expected to witness high traction over the forecast period owing to increasing internet penetration and advantages such as ease of purchase and doorstep delivery

• Contractors have the ability, experience, and knowledge regarding the installation of fences, owing to which the contractor-based installation segment dominated the market in 2019

• The residential segment dominated the market in 2019 as privacy fences are gaining more popularity since several new communities live in close quarters. Since their houses are close together, individuals opt for fences for privacy and security

• The application of fencing products in government residential buildings, embassies, and VIP residences drives the growth of the market in the government end use segment

• Availability of fashionable and low-cost fences, customizable options, and rising consumer demand across the U.S. states are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period

• Key market players include Gregory Industries, Inc.; Long Fence Company, Inc.; Jerith Manufacturing Company Inc.; and Allied Tube & Conduit

