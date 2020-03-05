Las Vegas, NV, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK: MJNE) (the “Company”), a leader in the Nevada cannabis market, recently completed the test marketing of our industry leading LV Slugger 2 gram pre-rolled “joint”. We sold almost 10,000 LV Sluggers to major dispensaries in Las Vegas during the promotion period. Shaped like a baseball bat, the largest pre-roll available in Las Vegas is sure to be an even bigger hit this 4/20 when we introduce the more potent LV Slugger II. We are increasing our production to 20,000 LV Sluggers to meet anticipated demand during the upcoming NCAA basketball tournament in March and the NFL draft in April. The Company will be launching our 4/20/2020 “This Bud’s for You” promotion in the coming days and we are hopeful that will result in increased awareness of our Highland Brothers brand of products.



“Combining our popcorn bud and high testing flower, we expect the LV Slugger to be one of the most potent pre-rolls on the market with total THC approaching 25%,” said MJ Holdings CEO Paris Balaouras.

About MJ Holdings, Inc.

MJ Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: MJNE) is a diversified holding company providing services to the regulated cannabis industry. Through our subsidiaries we provide cultivation and production, management services as well as infrastructure sales and development. Our cultivation operations include management of a three-acre co-operative for in the Amargosa Valley of Nevada. We currently manage a State of Nevada issued cannabis production license and expect to provide manufacturing and production facilities and resources to third party manufacturers and cultivators as part of our production campus, which is currently under development. We additionally provide management consulting services to state licensed dispensaries. We are also active in identifying and acquiring revenue producing assets and licenses within legalized cannabis markets both nationally and internationally.

Safe Harbor



The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors", copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The parties do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Company Contact:

Terrence Tierney - terry@mjholdingsinc.com