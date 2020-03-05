WALTHAM, Mass., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, business.com, a comprehensive resource for small and medium-sized businesses who want to start, run or grow their business, announced details of a newly formed charitable giving task force aptly named, “business.com Cares.” The group was spearheaded by Senior Data Analyst, Caroline Kastner who quickly recognized the company’s innate culture included a willingness and interest in giving back. With the full support of the executive team including CEO, Doug Llewellyn, Caroline formally created business.com Cares to identify regular opportunities for employees to give back. To learn more about business.com Cares visit HERE .



Interested in joining our team? Send us a note HERE to learn more about career opportunities with business.com.

Announced last year, business.com partnered with youth development and job training non-profit More Than Words to help program students prepare for job interviews and professional networking opportunities. Within just weeks of formalizing the business.com Cares program, employees have successfully participated in donation drives and volunteer days with several additional local non-profits to complement the ongoing work with More Than Words. Recent initiatives include a Cradles to Crayons drive where donations helped provide more than 50 local kids essential supplies, an in-person volunteer session where team members assembled 200+ KidPacks for those in need, a canned food drive for the Council of Social Concern in Woburn, and this Valentine’s day the team designed cards and distributed to the New England Center and Home for Veterans in Boston.

“Business.com employees are keenly interested in supporting charitable causes, and our unlimited PTO means we have the freedom to use some of this time to volunteer without having to compromise,” said Kastner. “I was inspired and shared my vision for a group that offers regular opportunities to give back. To my delight, our CEO was supportive and gave me the autonomy to organize future donation drives and volunteer events. I am grateful to work in an environment that supports not only charitable giving but also the ideas and interests of its employees.”

“As the small business decision engine for more than 200K small business owners worldwide, it is our mission to serve as a resource and offer support to those who need it. The newly formed task force is an extension of this mission and a testament to our altruistic, thoughtful and generous employees dedicated to serving our community,” noted Llewellyn.

For more information or to join our community, visit www.business.com .

About business.com

Business.com is a comprehensive resource for small and medium-sized businesses who want to start, run or grow their business. Backed by a community of experts, our platform is designed to connect small business owners, industry experts, and vendors through an array of services, tools, and insights. Featuring relevant content and proven strategies, business.com provides information business owners you can trust. Our company is privately held and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. To learn more or to join our growing community, visit www.business.com .

Media contact:

Sarah Murray

Attune Communications

781-378-2674

sarah@attunecommunications.com