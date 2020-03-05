WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced that Heather Rowe Armstrong has joined the company as Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. In this role, Ms. Armstrong will be responsible for communicating Arcutis’ business objectives and accomplishments to all key stakeholders, including shareholders, the global investment community, media and employees.



“Heather is an exceptional investor relations and corporate communications professional with a proven track record of successfully developing and executing on strategic investor relations and corporate communications programs,” said John Smither, Chief Financial Officer of Arcutis. “Her breadth of communications experience, particularly in the biopharmaceutical industry and specifically in dermatology, makes her the ideal fit for Arcutis, especially on the heels of our recent successful IPO.”

Ms. Armstrong brings to Arcutis more than 16 years of strategic communications experience, with 13 years of dedicated investor relations experience. Previously, Ms. Armstrong was Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Dynavax Technologies Corporation. Before that she was Senior Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Five Prime Therapeutics. Prior to that, she was Director of Investor Relations at KYTHERA Biopharmaceuticals (acquired by Allergan). She previously held various investor relations and communications roles with increasing responsibility at AeroVironment, Allos Therapeutics (acquired by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals), Janus Capital Group and Myogen (acquired by Gilead Sciences). Ms. Armstrong holds an M.A. in Mass Communications/Public Relations from Texas Tech University and a B.A. in Communication Studies, with minors in Marketing and Journalism from New Mexico State University. She is an active member of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) and has served on the board of directors of the NIRI Rocky Mountain Chapter and the NIRI Los Angeles Chapter.

About Arcutis - Bioscience, applied to the skin.

Arcutis is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. Arcutis exploits recent innovations in inflammation and immunology to develop potential best-in-class therapies against validated biological targets, leveraging our deep development, formulation and commercialization expertise to bring to market novel dermatology treatments, while maximizing our probability of technical success and financial resources. Arcutis is currently developing three novel compounds (topical roflumilast cream (ARQ-151), topical roflumilast foam (ARQ-154) and ARQ-252) for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema. For more information, please visit www.arcutis.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

