TORONTO, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (“Unisync”)(TSX:"UNI") is pleased to announce that it will be featured in a BTV-Business Television series to be aired on BNN-Bloomberg and Bell Express Vu at 5:00pm PST on Saturday, March 7th and at 1:30pm PST on Sunday, March 8th.



The feature will also be available on Air Canada Seatback television on the Business Channel and will be aired Nationally in the US on the Biz Television Network on Sunday, March 15th @ 5:30am, 6:00pm & 9:00pm PST and on Tuesday, March 17th @ 5:00pm & 8:00pm PST. The video can be accessed by clicking the following link: https://www.b-tv.com/unisync-a-leading-provider-of-corporate-apparel-company-feature-ep-347/ .

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring investment opportunities to everyday people. The Unisync feature is also available on the BTV homepage at: www.b-tv.com .

ABOUT UNISYNC

Unisync is a broad-based vertically integrated North American enterprise with exceptional capabilities in garment design, domestic manufacturing, and off-shore outsourcing, including state-of-the-art web based B2B ordering, distribution, and program management systems. Unisync operates through two business units: UGL and Peerless.

UGL provides full-service, managed apparel programs for major corporations and government-related entities through operations across Canada and has expanded into the US marketplace through the establishment of a 45,000 sq. ft. distribution and service facility in Henderson, Nevada, and a sales and service facility in Lakewood, New Jersey. The Nevada facility is now staffed and distributing new uniforms for the launch of its first major US based airline account which is currently rolling out its new designs to employees. UGL’s customer base includes a broad list of North American iconic brands as well as municipal and provincial agencies across Canada.



Winnipeg based Peerless specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of highly technical protective garments, military operational clothing, and accessories for a broad spectrum of Federal, Provincial and Municipal government agencies in Canada.

