LAS VEGAS, NV, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ISWH) (“ISWH” or the “Company”), an emerging diversified leader in the health and wellness space, is excited to announce that the Company has now begun the process of establishing licensed business operations in the Home Healthcare marketplace in New Mexico, Arizona, and Florida. The Company is already licensed to do business in Nevada and Texas.



This announcement is pursuant to the Company’s prior communication detailing its expansion outside of the state of Texas in its Home Healthcare division.

The Company currently offers home healthcare services in several major cities in Texas, including Houston, San Antonio, and El Paso. It has now begun the process of establishing home healthcare operations in Nevada (Las Vegas and Reno), New Mexico (Santa Fe), Arizona (Phoenix), and Florida (The Villages).

"Home Healthcare has been responsible for the bulk of our revenues over the past three quarters, and we are uniquely well positioned to expand further to meet this dramatic new need," commented Alonzo Pierce, ISWH President. "The emergence of COVID-19 as a burgeoning pandemic, now beginning to surge as an outbreak in the US, represents a critical opportunity for this Company to step up to the plate and deliver much-needed services to a wider consumer base. This is a move we had been planning as of late 2019. But the anticipated jump in demand for home healthcare due to the COVID-19 outbreak has moved up our timeline and we are working to get up and running in these new communities as rapidly as possible."

According to management, demand for home healthcare services is set to surge to unprecedented levels over coming months, propelled by three main groups:

People with healthcare needs unrelated to COVID-19 who want to avoid the risk of contracting the disease through exposure to traditional healthcare locations (hospitals, urgent care clinics, doctor’s offices, etc) that present a higher risk of contagion due to treatment of other patients suffering from the disease, People in high-risk demographics (such as the elderly and/or those with heart disease, diabetes, or hypertension) who have not yet contracted COVID-19 and would like support, counseling, and prevention services, and People who have tested positive for COVID-19 and need experienced healthcare support to manage and care for symptoms during incubation and recovery, where symptoms are not severe enough to warrant inpatient care.

According to leading Harvard epidemiologist, professor Marc Lipsitch, as expressed in The Atlantic on February 24 , as many as 40 to 70 percent of the world's population may become infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 within the next 12 months. Other leading epidemiology experts have made similar predictions, implying a dramatic jump in the number of cases of COVID-19 across most communities in the US over the next 12 months, before an effective vaccine can be created, tested, approved, and mass manufactured.

The Company currently has a large staff of certified nursing assistants (CNA’s) capable of providing basic care to patients outside of traditional medical care facilities across Texas. In the course of this expansion to new locations, the Company plans to seek out and hire many additional CNA’s who live in and around these new areas of service in Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, and Florida.

“We believe we can get up and running in some place like Reno or Phoenix, or any of these new areas, very quickly,” continued Pierce. “We selected these areas in part because we know they come ready-made with a sufficient established population of trained and certified healthcare workers motivated to engage additional employment and provide more care in their communities. By tapping these workers and expanding our operations, we will be able to drive value for our shareholders by delivering much-needed care and services as the coronavirus outbreak intensifies.”

About ISWH: ISWH is a global brand management holdings company with diverse operational interests, including commercial-stage operations in the spirits, CBD, and home healthcare markets, and development-stage operations in the logistics and supply chain and renewable energy markets.

Based in Nevada, the Company’s expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and the establishment of these brands as viable and profitable as an incubator. ISWH nurtures emerging brands through critical stages of market development, including conceptualization, go-to-market strategy, supply chain and logistics engineering, integrated marketing, and distribution. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. The Company has now established itself as a health and wellness leader with a focus on reshaping the CBD products and home healthcare markets through state-of-the-art technology and execution. The company has also partnered with Bengala Technologies to develop and commercialize enterprise and B2B software technology products targeting the logistics and supply-chain marketplace with VOLUM.

