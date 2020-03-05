HOUSTON, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology company that improves and strengthens glass, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to expand its comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.



MZ Group will work closely with C-Bond management and investor relations to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community. The comprehensive investor relations campaign will highlight the Company’s $33.7M intellectual property valuation and the continued growth of the Company’s IP portfolio and commercialization efforts related thereto.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide, including New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Taipei and São Paulo. Additionally, MZ Group was recently ranked the No. 1 consultancy in Latin America and No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Luke Zimmerman, Vice President of MZ North America, will advise C-Bond in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with all financial and social media outlets.

Ted Haberfield, President of MZ Group North America, commented: “We are pleased to announce our engagement with C-Bond, a nanotechnology thought-leader with innovative technology, a growing revenue base and an incredible opportunity to build a sustainable, profitable enterprise in conjunction with its tier-1 customer base. Their unique ability to transform the performance and durability of glass materials allows their customers to lower glass replacement costs while enabling new levels of safety that were previously not possible. We look forward to working with management to communicate the Company’s value proposition—and what I view as a clear valuation disconnect—to the investment community.”

“This is a revolutionary time for C-Bond, having achieved record revenues for our C-Bond glass solutions in 2019,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of the Company. “Our C-Bond NanoShield ™ has been independently tested and validated in commercialization efforts with leading rental car companies, fleet companies, F&I (finance and insurance) companies, and OEM windshield manufacturers, where it’s proven to be a simple, cost-effective solution to increase the performance and durability of glass. I look forward to executing our growth strategy, bolstered by our strong initial reception in the marketplace. Together with MZ, we will enhance our investor communications and awareness efforts, while simultaneously working to create sustainable value for our shareholders over the long-term,” concluded Silverman.

For more information on C-Bond, please visit the Company’s investor relations website here . To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to CBNT@mzgroup.us or call Luke Zimmerman at 949-259-4987.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one‐stop‐shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach – full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) IPO Advisory - preparation services for the Pre-IPO journey; 3) ESG Consulting - providing audit and roadmap guidelines to improve corporate ESG messaging and rankings; 4) Financial & Social Media – lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence – real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions – webhosting, webcasting, distribution services, conference calls, CRM, and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us .

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Automotive vertical sells C-Bond NanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Structural vertical sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website at www.cbondsystems.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that MZ Group will work closely with C-Bond management and investor relations to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community; the likelihood that the comprehensive investor relations campaign will highlight the Company’s $33.7M intellectual property valuation and the continued growth of the Company’s IP portfolio and commercialization efforts related thereto; the likelihood that the Company, together with MZ, will enhance its investor communications and awareness efforts, while simultaneously working to create sustainable value for its shareholders over the long-term; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 14, 2019, August 12, 2019, and May 10, 2019, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Luke Zimmerman

Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

CBNT@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Allison Tomek

VP, Corporate Communications

C-Bond Systems, Inc.

atomek@cbondsystems.com

832-649-5658



