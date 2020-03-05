New York, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Software Defined Radio Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Component, By Frequency Band, By Platform, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868787/?utm_source=GNW



The global software defined radio market size is expected to reach USD 39.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027. Software defined radio (SDR) continues to evolve technologically as it helps in the transmission and reception of long-range signals with high frequency. It provides advantages while addressing issues pertaining to the limitations of spectrum and wireless communications. Moreover, technologies have matured, which are now enabling software defined radio implementations that have wide bandwidth applications delivering high-quality services. Military modernization activities carried out in several countries such as U.S., Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Australia with a focus on enhancing their communication systems are expected to drive the SDR market growth over the forecast period.



It is projected that SDR would act as a base technology for the delivery of telecommunication services such as digital TV, radio broadcasts, and video streaming channels in the near future.SDR comes in two forms—modulation and flexible frequency range, and waveform and agile frequency range.



The former is commonly implemented since it does not require any alteration to the hardware.For instance, modern mobile wireless systems are generally implemented under this pattern.



The frequency selection generally needs a carrier frequency under the required range, which is normally achieved through a local oscillator. Moreover, SDR is increasingly being adopted for carrying out 5G mobile network trials in the spectrum band of 3.5 GHz and 25 GHz, which is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to market players.



Rising demand for efficient transmission devices influences SDR applications.The commercial growth of software defined radio is driven by the re-configurability and interoperability of SDR for different applications.



The Europe market is projected to grow at a significant rate, and would primarily be driven by the increasing need for data centers to fix issues pertaining to data flow.The software defined radio market is flourishing due to an increase in LTE/4G and wireless services offered by telecom companies.



Extensive spending on R&D activities in countries such as Australia, Russia, and U.S. is more likely to result in efficient services offered by key players through the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Cognitive radio is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period as it is used in applications such as location tracking, spectrum sensing, and spectrum allocation

• Software is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of SDR in software radio access networks (RAN), which consists of a single hardware platform that supports multiple wireless communication standards and protocols

• Ground-based SDR systems are witnessing a surge in demand owing to the implementation of ground station receiver with Single Antenna Interference Cancellation (SAIC) technique

• UHF band frequency segment is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to its increasing usage in aerospace and satellite communications

• Commercial is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing end use segment owing to the adoption of SDRs in health monitoring systems such as Wireless Body Area Networks (WBAN)

• The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to the adoption of SDRs by government agencies for the development of communication networks such as Government Radio Network (GRN) by the Chinese government in the city of Beijing

• The key players in the software defined radio market include Collins Aerospace Systems; Harris Corporation; Elbit Systems Ltd.; L3 Technologies, Inc.; BAE Systems; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Datasoft Corporation; Raytheon Company; and Northrop Grumman Corporation.

