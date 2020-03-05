MONTREAL, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (“Mobi724” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MOS), a fintech company that offers a suite of integrated technology-agnostic, BI & AI powered card-linked offers & reward solutions announces that it has hired and completed the on-boarding of two full-time sales executives to oversee the expansion of the Company’s business in Mexico and Central America. As disclosed earlier, at the Q3-2019 financial results webinar, Mobi724 reconfirms its intention to open an office in Mexico City by the end of Q2-2020.



Mobi724 is pleased to announce that Ramon Martinez has assumed the title of Regional Manager – Mexico & Central America (Banks) and has been tasked with overseeing the development of the Company’s clients in the banking sector in Mexico and Central America. Ramon is a senior executive, fully bilingual in English and Spanish, with almost three (3) decades of international experience in the software, high-tech, IT and telecommunications industry both in Canada and in Latin America. Most recently, Ramon worked as General Manager Mexico for Ingenico Payment Solutions and General Manager Latin America (Software Analytics) for General Electric.

Mobi724 is equally pleased to name Rodrigo Zuñiga Zorrilla as Regional Manager – Mexico & Central America (Merchants) to spearhead the development of Mobi724’s network of merchants and to establish partnerships with Content (Offer) Providers in the region. Rodrigo, who is also fully bilingual in English and Spanish, has over 12 years of experience in sales management, business development and marketing strategy. Rodrigo joins the Company after having worked during the last three (3) years as Senior Sales Manager (LATAM) for InAuth Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of the American Express Company).

Ramon and Rodrigo will work with the rest of Mobi724’ team to accelerate expansion & commercialization of the existing business relationships in Mexico and Central America. They will work to enhance and monetize Mobi724’s already existing accounts and portfolio of leads, with a focus on medium and large clients, as consistent with the Company’s vision in the region.

“I am delighted to welcome both Ramon and Rodrigo as part of the Mobi724 team. I am very happy to see that Mobi724’s unique offering attracts some of the best talent available in Mexico and the region, thereby supporting our objective to accelerate monetization of the sales pipeline and the Company’s Smart Transactions BI & AI powered processing platform” stated Marcel Vienneau, CEO of Mobi724.

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

“Processing Smart Transactions Anywhere”

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: MOS) is a Fintech company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The company offers a suite of integrated technology-agnostic, BI & AI powered card-linked offers & reward solutions that work with any digital payment method, at any point of sale, both online and in physical locations. Mobi724’s global processing platform enables card issuing banks, payment networks, merchants and loyalty program operators to generate incremental revenues by driving new commercial opportunities, while delivering seamless engaging and rewarding experiences to cardholders.

