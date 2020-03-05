Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 5 March 2020 at 15.45 Finnish time





Valoe Corporation has received the following announcement regarding disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act.

Valoe has received an announcement from Iikka Savisalo according to which his shareholding in Valoe shares has crossed the threshold of 5 % of all the shares in Valoe due to a change in the total number of shares of Valoe.

Total positions of Iikka Savisalo subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial

instruments (total of B) Total number of shares and voting rights of

issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed

or reached Under 5 % 0 % Under 5 %

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/Type of

shares ISIN code Number of shares

and voting rights Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and

voting rights % of shares and

voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6

and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6

and 9:7) FI0009006951 6,216,709 0 4.63 % 0 % A TOTAL 6,216,709 0 4.63 % 0 %

In Mikkeli 5 March 2020

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors





For more information: Iikka Savisalo

President and CEO, Valoe Corporation

Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki Main media www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides

automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.