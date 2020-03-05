KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis HealthCare (NYSE:GEN) (Genesis or the Company) today announced that it expects to release its fourth quarter and year end December 31, 2019 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12, 2020. A conference call and webcast will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. To participate in the call, interested parties may dial (855) 849-2198 or listen to a live webcast and replay of the call on the Company’s website at http://www.genesishcc.com/investor-relations.

