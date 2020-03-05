LOS ANGELES, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed services provider and Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network ( APN ), and Cloudwick , the developer of Amorphic – the first fully-managed unified data & analytics platform for AWS data warehousing, data lake, lake house, machine learning and artificial intelligence – partnered today to make Mission the exclusive certified AWS SMB Reseller of Amorphic. SMBs now have a significantly easier, more cost-effective, and full-featured way to simplify complex AWS data analytics and identify business-critical insights from all data sources.



Building a capable data analytics platform has traditionally been complex, time-intensive, and expensive for SMBs. Working with traditional partners to create a data analytics platform has typically included a lengthy proof-of-concept followed by an extraordinarily costly production implementation. SMBs then face ongoing annual contracts – often reaching into the seven figures – to continue leveraging the platform.

Mission’s new and fully-managed Amorphic service dramatically transforms this experience for SMBs using AWS, reducing both the start-up timeline and the cost by 80% or greater. With Amorphic, SMBs’ cost of developing the platform is included (rather than a six or seven-figure investment), and the time-to-deployment is reduced to hours. Based on a serverless infrastructure, the Amorphic service is offered with pay-as-you-go, consumption-based utility pricing and zero upfront costs – providing SMBs a welcome alternative to pricey annual contracts.

Amorphic unifies data, users and analytics across AWS data warehousing, machine learning and artificial intelligence services, with no high-risk development or operational support required. Amorphic also provides self-service usability and supports productive and seamless data collaboration, dashboarding, and notebook sharing – all via an architecture that is 100% AWS-native to the user’s account.

“Amorphic is a game-changer for SMBs, and adding the platform to our portfolio of managed AWS capabilities is a natural progression for Mission,” said Jonathan LaCour, CTO, Mission. “We’re excited to enable SMB customers to implement and harness all the advantages of this particularly robust data and analytics platform, and are proud to be the AWS provider exclusively offering Amorphic following today’s partnership with Cloudwick.”

As fully managed by Mission, Amorphic delivers:

Simplified AWS data and analytics self-service: Amorphic eliminates the need for users to perform any software installation, performance tuning, software upgrades, and needs only minimal AWS infrastructure monitoring and management. This enables customers to acutely focus on product development and business growth.

Intelligent data catalog with search : Users can easily find datasets across Amorphic for faster answers and analytics – whether working with structured, semi-structured, or unstructured data.

: Users can easily find datasets across Amorphic for faster answers and analytics – whether working with structured, semi-structured, or unstructured data. Streamlined data pipelines: Using data pipelines simplified for AI/ML and BI, users can upload, batch, or stream any data file to Amorphic with scheduling and ETL self-service.

Simplified machine learning : Amorphic simplifies machine learning in AWS by natively integrating and automating Amazon SageMaker Marketplace ML models.

: Amorphic simplifies machine learning in AWS by natively integrating and automating Amazon SageMaker Marketplace ML models. Simplified AI: Amorphic makes it easy to leverage Amazon AI for cloud analytic decision-making. Users can generate actionable insights and build intelligent applications by using integrated Amazon AI services in the Amorphic platform.

Modern data warehouses: Amorphic natively extends the capabilities of AWS DWH and decision support applications.

Amorphic natively extends the capabilities of AWS DWH and decision support applications. Best-in-class security: Amorphic leverages AWS-native security services to offer the most powerful governance layer on AWS at the dataset level (with more than 10,000 layers of IP). This includes the ability to select data classification levels and to manage and audit permissions.

Future-proof serverless architecture: Serverless delivers scalability, performance, and optimized value through pay-as-you-go pricing.

“The time and money required for many data and analytics platform projects had placed an unsurpassable barrier between mid-market organizations and the advantages of AWS BI/AI/ML infrastructure and services,” said Mark Schreiber, General Manager, Cloudwick. “Amorphic changes that by democratizing and automating AWS data and analytics for all users with powerful data governance, automation, and orchestration for AWS infrastructure, data, and analytic services. We fully entrust Mission to expertly manage Amorphic as its exclusive North America SMB reseller, and highly recommend that SMBs using AWS engage with Mission as the easiest way to leverage Amorphic and achieve their data and analytic goals.”

About Mission

Mission is a trusted managed services provider and Premier Consulting Partner for businesses using – or migrating to – Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through its dedicated team of expert cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, Mission delivers a unique breadth and depth of AWS-recognized technical and strategic proficiencies. Mission combines this know-how with an anything-is-possible belief in the power of cloud transformation through AWS, and a dedication to understanding and solving customers’ individual goals and challenges – enabling their development of new and powerful applications running on AWS. Follow Mission on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Cloudwick

Cloudwick is an AWS data and analytic ISV partner and the developer of Amorphic, the first fully-managed unified data and analytic platform for AWS modern data warehousing, data lake, lake house, machine learning and artificial intelligence. Enterprises, SMB’s and Governments use Amorphic to accelerate their insights from all data across all AWS analytics services with no development and operational support required. Founded in 2010, Cloudwick has more than 100 AWS certifications and provides the leading AWS unified data and analytics platform for data-driven organizations and governments.