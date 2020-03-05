TORONTO, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade Financial Group ( www.questrade.com ) – Canada’s fastest growing and the #1 rated* online brokerage -- has again been awarded the prestigious Canada's Best Managed Companies ( www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca) designation, retaining its Platinum Club status by winning this designation for the ninth consecutive year. As an award winner in the 2020 program, Questrade is now amongst the best-in-class of Canadian-owned and managed companies, demonstrating investment in talent and technology and innovation in a competitive environment. Every year, hundreds of Canadian companies compete for this destination in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices.



Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2020 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include (but are not limited to) a clear and concise strategy, capability to invest in R&D, tools and proprietary equipment, and a strong emphasis on corporate social responsibility.

"It is a great honour to be recognized with the Best Managed distinction and achieve this for the ninth year,” said Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. “The award underscores our ongoing commitment to investing in game-changing technology, our corporate purpose, and our focus on our great people. Ultimately, it’s all part of our mission to help Canadians become more financially successful.”

For more than 20 years Questrade has been a pioneer in the financial services industry, using technology to create innovative products and services that help Canadians keep their costs down while maximizing their investment returns.

Questrade offers commission-free ETF purchases in all accounts and ultra-low fees for its managed Questwealth Portfolios, creating alternatives to traditional higher-fee investment products while helping Canadians Keep More of Their Money.

“Throughout the program’s 27-year history, thousands of private companies have competed for this designation," said Kari Lockhart, partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. "This year's winners have proven that they are continually and deliberately pushing boundaries; they are competitive about their place on the world stage. This is evident in their unwavering commitment to clear and concise strategies, their capability to clearly prove and articulate their sustained competitive advantage, and their commitment to the lifeblood of their organization: their people, with specific focus on developing next gen leaders.”

2020 winners of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at the annual Canada’s Best Managed Companies gala in Toronto on April 1, 2020. On the same date, the Best Managed symposium will address leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of today’s business leaders.

The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group.

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca .

About Questrade, Inc.

Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) is Canada’s fastest growing online brokerage that is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees, and providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to “Keep More of their Money.”

As a leader and innovator in fintech, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With more than 20 years of challenging the status quo as Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerage, more than $9 billion in assets, account protection of up to $10 million and more than 50,000 accounts opened every year, Questrade and its companies provide financial products and services: securities, foreign currency investment, and online wealth management. For more information visit www.questrade.com or follow on Facebook and Twitter @Questrade. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

About Questrade Wealth Management, Inc.

Questrade Wealth Management Inc. ("QWM") provides professional investment management services through Questwealth Portfolios ( www.questrade.com/questwealth-portfolios ). QWM is an Exempt Market Dealer, Investment Fund Manager and Portfolio Manager. QWM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

