ST. LOUIS and SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, and Google Cloud today announced a strategic partnership to deliver Amdocs’ leading OSS and BSS systems on Google Cloud and to create solutions and services to help communications companies modernize, automate and digitize with the cloud.



As part of the Amdocs and Google Cloud joint go-to-market initiative announced today, Amdocs is also proud to announce that Altice USA has gone live with Amdocs data and intelligence systems on Google Cloud. Altice USA is an early mover in driving better intelligence into their core operations for enhanced customer insights and experiences.

Under this new partnership, Amdocs and Google Cloud will:



Bring Amdocs solutions to Google Cloud: Amdocs will run its market leading digital portfolio on Google Cloud’s Anthos, enabling communications service providers (CSPs) to deploy across hybrid and multi-cloud configurations.

Amdocs will run its market leading digital portfolio on Google Cloud’s Anthos, enabling communications service providers (CSPs) to deploy across hybrid and multi-cloud configurations. Develop new enterprise-focused 5G edge computing solutions: Amdocs and Google Cloud will create new industry solutions for CSPs to monetize over 5G networks at the edge.

Amdocs and Google Cloud will create new industry solutions for CSPs to monetize over 5G networks at the edge. Help CSPs leverage data and analytics to improve services: Amdocs will make its Data Hub and Data Intelligence analytics solutions available on Google Cloud. Amdocs and Google Cloud will also develop a new, comprehensive analytics solution to help CSPs leverage data to improve the reliability of their services and customer experiences.

Amdocs will make its Data Hub and Data Intelligence analytics solutions available on Google Cloud. Amdocs and Google Cloud will also develop a new, comprehensive analytics solution to help CSPs leverage data to improve the reliability of their services and customer experiences. Partner on Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) services: The companies will share tools, frameworks, and best practices for SRE and DevOps. With key Amdocs products running on Anthos, CSPs will rely on more cost-effective platforms

“We’re delighted to partner with Amdocs to help communications providers transform their businesses with the cloud,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “Through our partnership with Amdocs, we’re able to empower communications providers in monetizing 5G/edge as a business services platform, better leverage data and AI, and improve operational efficiency and the experience for their end-users.”

“Service providers worldwide are embarking on transformation journeys centered on the cloud in order to drive new services, revenue opportunities and experiences,” said Gary Miles, chief marketing officer, Amdocs. “By combining our cloud-native, open and modular solutions with the fully managed, high performing Google Cloud, we can accelerate this journey.”

These new services and solutions will be featured on a road show to our customers’ offices around the world. They will also be highlighted at the Tele Management Forum’s Digital Transformation World in Copenhagen, Denmark (June 16-18, 2020) and other industry gatherings throughout the year.

Supporting Resources

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company’s website

Subscribe to Amdocs’ RSS Feed and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com .

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions, along with expertise, to reinvent their business with data-powered innovation on modern computing infrastructure. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently, modernize for growth and innovate for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 filed on December 16, 2019 and our quarterly 6-K form furnished on February 18, 2020.

Media Contacts:

Linda Horiuchi

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +1 (646) 581-2568

E-mail: linda.horiuchi@amdocs.com

press@google.com