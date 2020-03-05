SURREY, British Columbia, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTC: DSGT) entered into an Advisory Service Agreement with Graj + Gustavsen, Inc., a New York, NY based full service strategic and creative agency that specializes in transformational brand initiatives and marketing company. Under this five-year Agreement, G+G will provide DSG with strategic brand and business positioning, strategic marketing, concept development and ongoing strategic consulting services related to the growth and development of DSG’s golf technology, the expansion of its TAG technology into new verticals and the launch of Imperium Motor Company’s affordable electric vehicles into multiple channels. As part of the evolution of DSG Global, Inc., DSG Global will commence doing business as DSG/Imperium, or DSGi.

“This continues to be a pivotal period in the Company’s history as we recently launched our new Imperium® automotive division following an exclusive agreement with Jonway Group Co. to distribute their electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Caribbean. We look forward to leveraging our years of fleet tracking experience in the golf and related industries by integrating our solutions into Jonway’s EVs. Given the opportunity to partner with Graj + Gustavsen one of the finest branding companies in the business will certainly give DSG Global Inc. the opportunity to achieve market awareness and set the stage for brand evolution so all stakeholders can experience the vision of tomorrow, today in the EV business in NA and Mexico and Vantage Tag system” said Bob Silzer, CEO of DSG GLOBAL INC.

“We are now able to offer a scalable and fully integrated fleet management solution that can be fully customized to meet the needs of customers ranging from small businesses to large enterprises. We are in the process of completing the necessary licensing requirements, getting our San Francisco Bay Area EV Experience Center ready for viewing, and engaging third-party distributors,” said Rick Curtis, President of Imperium Motor Company.

Simon Graj. CEO of G+G, summarized the vision he shares with DSG as follows: “We consider DSG an innovation company with a shared purpose of designing and delivering simpler, more reliable, environmentally responsible and commercially affordable technology solutions. We are thrilled to be working with Bob and DSG to pursue these objectives.”

Graj + Gustavsen is a growth and value driven think tank and brand transformation agency. They work with brand owners, investors, and operators to unlock brand potential. In 2020 they are celebrating over 30 years of success for their partners and clients. A select few of the brands that Graj + Gustavsen has worked with are: Kimberly-Clark, Harley-Davidson, Timberland, Levi’s, Sherwin Williams, American Eagle, Brooks Brothers, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Walmart, Disney, and Nike.



