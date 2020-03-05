KINGSPORT, Tenn., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Media Advisory Issued March 5, 2020﻿

Industrials
Conference		Willie McLain, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the JP Morgan Industrials Conference on March 10, 2020 at 3:50 p.m. ET.
 
Live WebcastMr. McLain’s presentation will be webcast live on investors.eastman.com

Slides used by Mr. McLain will be available at the time of the presentation and can also be accessed at investors.eastman.com.
 
ReplayAn audio replay of the presentation will be available at investors.eastman.com, events & presentations.

Investor Relations Contact: 
Greg Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
212-835-1620 / griddle@eastman.com

Media Contact: 
Tracy Kilgore Addington, Corporate Communications Manager
423-224-0498 / tracy@eastman.com