ANDOVER, Mass., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com ), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced the EnsembleSeries™ DCM3220 digital transceiver, a multi-channel, highly configurable transmit/receive module with integrated FPGA processing. This versatile, low-latency digital transceiver has the highest spectral processing density of any 3U OpenVPX™ module available today. Engineered to minimize volume without reducing bandwidth and digital signal processing (DSP), the transceiver brings the latest in electronic warfare technology to smaller airborne platforms, expanding protection from highly complex radar threats. Mercury’s pioneering technology delivers high performance in a smaller form factor without sacrificing ruggedness or performance including easy clocking and scalable coherency.

“Today’s announcement underscores our commitment to Innovation That Matters by providing rugged, mission-critical technologies for airborne, naval, and land environments,” said Neal Austin, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury’s Embedded Sensor Processing group. “As our adversaries take electronic threats to an increasingly crowded airborne domain, it’s critical for the U.S. and its allies to have the necessary technology to mitigate these threats. Our new transceiver is a perfect example of how we continue to make commercial technology profoundly more accessible to aerospace and defense.”

With increasing demand to achieve more with less power and space, the DCM3220 transceiver challenges previous limitations and sets a new standard for what is achievable on a smaller 3U platform. A base and mezzanine combination design exploits the full volume of the modular digital transceiver by incorporating advanced conduction cooling technology. When paired with a specially designed 3U microwave transceiver, the extended frequency coverage enables operation across the entire standard electronic warfare band. Additionally, the DCM3220 withstands harsh conditions despite its smaller size, meeting industry environment qualification standards for demanding environments.

Mercury is accelerating innovation for its customers as the Company bridges the gap between commercial technology and defense applications to meet the industry’s current and emerging needs, and is now accepting orders for the DCM3220 transceiver for delivery in the third quarter of calendar year 2020. For application assistance, additional information or purchase inquiries, please visit mrcy.com/DCM3220 or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com .

Mercury Systems is the leader in making trusted, secure mission-critical technologies profoundly more accessible to the aerospace and defense industries. Optimized for customer and mission success, our innovative solutions power more than 300 critical aerospace and defense programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., and with manufacturing and design facilities around the world, Mercury specializes in engineering, adapting and manufacturing new solutions purpose-built to meet the industry’s current and emerging high-tech needs. Our employees are committed to Innovation That Matters®. To learn more, visit mrcy.com , or follow us on Twitter .

