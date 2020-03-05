VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC" or the “Company”) announced today it has agreed with insiders and consultants to amend the terms of the common share purchase warrants issued pursuant to the $650,000 private placement that closed on February 11, 2020 in which the Company issued 10,000,000 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.065 per Unit. Each unit consists of one common share (each, a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”).



Each Warrant is exercisable into one Share at a price of $0.10 for a period of two years from closing. In the event that the Company’s shares trade above $0.25 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days at any time after the closing of the Financing, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof and in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date of giving such notice.

Insiders and consultants have voluntarily agreed to amend the exercise price to $0.25 from $0.10 for 7,027,596 Warrants (“Amended Warrants”) out of the total 10,000,000 issued in the series. In the event that the Company’s shares trade above $0.45 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days at any time after the closing of the Financing, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Amended Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof and in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date of giving such notice.

The amendment is effective immediately and further validates insider’s belief in the Company and its future prospects.

About SHARC International Systems

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. SHARC systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water preheating for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. SHARC is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA).

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.sharcenergy.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

