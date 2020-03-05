Portland, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global interactive kiosk market was estimated at $14.76 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $29.14 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market size & estimations, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

Increase in demand for automated systems, upsurge in adoption of interactive system in retail application, and rise in inclination toward self-service systems propel the growth of the global interactive kiosk market. On the other hand, strict government regulations on vending machines and high cost of self-service system restrain growth. Nevertheless, high adoption of tele-kiosks with Global Positioning System (GPS) technology is expected to pave the way for several opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5895

The self-service kiosk segment to lead the trail by 2026-

Based on type, the self-service kiosk segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by 2026. The bank kiosk segment, on the other hand, is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.6% throughout the forecast period. The vending kiosk segment is also analyzed in the market report.

The retail segment to dominate during the study period-

Based on industry vertical, the retail segment held the major share in 2018, generating more than one-fourth of the total market. At the same time, the BFSI segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR 12.4% during the estimated period. The other segments discussed in the report include healthcare, government, and transportation.

North America to maintain its top status in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, North America contributed to two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share during 2019–2026. The Asia-Pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 13.0% by 2026. The other two provinces analyzed in the report take in LAMEA and Europe.

Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5895

Leading market players-

The key market players analyzed in the global interactive kiosk market include Kiosk Information Systems, Source Technologies, TouchScreen Solutions, Meridian Kiosk, Advantech Co., Ltd., Advanced Kiosks, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, REDYREF, NCR Corporation, and Embross. They have incorporated a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their stand in the industry.

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Related Studies:

Interactive Display Market Expected to Reach $29.19 Billion by 2026

Flat Panel Display Market Expected to Reach $189.60 Billion by 2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com