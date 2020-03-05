Kitchener, Waterloo, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L was once again recognized today for overall business performance and sustained growth with the prestigious Canada’s Best Managed Companies designation. D2L maintains its Best Managed Platinum Club member status — which is exclusive to leading organizations that have been Best Managed companies for seven years or more.

“We’re pleased to once again be featured among the companies that have raised the bar for success in Canada,” said D2L President and CEO John Baker. “After more than 20 years of changing the way the world learns, we’re still just as hungry to make a positive impact on learners today as we were when we began.”

The 2020 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million demonstrating investment in talent and technology, innovation in a competitive environment, and an increased focus on global competition.

Now in its 27th year, Canada’s Best Managed Companies remains one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices.

D2L was selected thanks to its thought leadership, emphasis on innovation, diverse and talented workforce, awards, mentoring programs, leadership training, and global growth as a leader in education technology and learning.

“This year’s Best Managed winners are a testament to the success found when businesses are deliberate about seizing the opportunity to do better; they invest in game-changing technology, commit to their corporate purpose and social responsibility, and solidify their place on the world stage,” said Kari Lockhart, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “Canada’s Best Managed Companies celebrate a community of the strongest private businesses that shape our country and fuel Canada’s competitiveness, creating sustainable economic growth in an evolving global market.”

Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2020 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include (but are not limited to) a clear and concise strategy, capability to invest in R&D, tools and proprietary equipment, and a strong emphasis on corporate social responsibility.

The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group.

ABOUT CANADA’S BEST MANAGED COMPANIES

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

