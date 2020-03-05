LEAWOOD, Kan., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT), a leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider, announced today the details for its North America 2020 ENGAGE Payments Solutions and Innovations Conference, an event for technology and business leaders who are driving modernization and digital transformation strategies at banks, fintechs, retailers, and financial services institutions.



The two-day ENGAGE conference will be held in Orlando, Florida, at the Orlando World Center Marriott on 14-April-2020 and 15-April-2020.

Keynote speakers will include Euronet Worldwide President and CEO Michael J. Brown, whose session addresses the current state of and emerging trends within the payment industry as well as the business lessons he’s learned through a successful career of entrepreneurism.

Other noted speakers and highlights include:

Greg Orme, programme director at the London Business School and globally acclaimed speaker and author, will present on how to redefine leadership skills to succeed in an increasingly fast-paced world.

“This is a ‘must attend’ conference whether you’re a fintech or large bank because the way payments are being switched and processed around the world are changing at an accelerating pace,” Orme said. “To stay ahead of the disruption, you need to know about the most innovative technology available. Come and see what’s happening at the cutting edge – you’ll be glad you did.” Dr. Martin Brückner, Euronet Senior Vice President and Chief Technical Officer, will present two sessions. The first is on Euronet’s REN Foundation and its ability to empower development teams to cost efficiently modernize and build payments solutions that meet needs now and well into the future. The second presentation will cover the REV Payments Cloud and how its API-driven approach to payments solutions is creating the edge fintechs, digital banks, and other members of the financial services community need to thrive in the competitive payments landscape.





Industry expert discussion panels will cover topics such as artificial intelligence in banking, fraud prevention, real time payments and settlements, and other critical issues facing solution providers in the financial services industries.

There is no registration fee to attend the conference. However, spaces are limited and must be reserved in advance. Prospective attendees can visit www.euronetworldwide.com/engage-orlando or email sw-events@euronetworldwide.com to register and receive more information on the conference agenda and hotel group rates.

About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

Euronet Worldwide is an industry leader in processing secure electronic financial transactions. The Company offers payment and transaction processing solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. These services include comprehensive ATM, POS and card outsourcing services, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions, cash-based and online-initiated consumer-to-consumer and business-to-business money transfer services, and electronic distribution of digital media and prepaid mobile phone time.

Euronet's global payment network is extensive - including 46,070 ATMs, approximately 330,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 61 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 728,000 POS terminals at approximately 339,000 retailer locations in 53 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 397,000 locations serving 160 countries. With corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 66 worldwide offices, Euronet serves clients in approximately 170 countries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.euronetworldwide.com .