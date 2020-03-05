Ramsey, NJ, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named All Covered, its IT Services Division, to its 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the MSP Elite 150 category. This popular list identifies North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements and a higher rate of return on investments for their clients. These accomplished MSPs work tirelessly to guide their customers and create solutions for complex IT issues.

The annual list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250 who are focused primarily on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, large data center-focused on- and off-premises; and the Managed Security 100 made up of off-premises-focused, cloud-based IT security services. Konica Minolta’s Canadian IT Services Division, IT Weapons, was also named to the list in the Managed Security 100 category.

All Covered offers a full range of IT services and managed IT support across the entire IT spectrum, from network design to helpdesk support, with customized services to fit any business’ needs. The company supports its clients by optimizing resources, maintaining infrastructure, migrating to cloud services and more, with a special focus on IT security to protect data, safeguard documents and comply with fast-changing regulations. All Covered can provide comprehensive IT support for day-to-day business needs, or assist internal IT personnel with supplemental support in specific areas.

“We are extremely pleased to be included on this exclusive list of top technology providers, and I could not be more proud of the team of IT engineers responsible for putting us there,” said Todd Croteau, President, All Covered. “This recognition confirms we are a provider that not only keeps pace with but stays ahead of the curve within the ever-changing landscape of the IT channel, enabling us to provide our clients with strategic solutions and deliver a consistent level of service to meet their needs.”

“MSPs are the critical bridge for customers looking to assess, implement and migrate their IT and cloud solutions to drive efficiencies, lower costs and secure your environment,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “On behalf of our team at The Channel Company, I want to congratulate the accomplished companies on CRN’s 2020 MSP 500 list and thank them for their commitment to finding innovative solutions that move the IT channel forward.”

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

