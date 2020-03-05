SAN FRANSISCO, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Finovate Group, the research and events firm behind the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies, today announces details of the upcoming FinovateSpring 2020 event, which will take place May 27-29 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco, California.



Showcasing real-world solutions and insights from fintech’s cutting-edge solutions, FinovateSpring is anticipated to draw more than 1,100 senior attendees this year – 50% of whom will be from financial institutions. More than 60 demoing companies and more than 120 speakers will be featured during the three-day conference.

“FinovateSpring is one of several events we host each year and is a not-to-be-missed conference. This premier West Coast fintech event will showcase the best fintech through unique, short-form demos. Attendees will be privileged to hear from expert speakers on topics spanning the future of tech, banking, payments, financial crime, SMB financing and more,” said Greg Palmer, VP of Finovate. “Through our Finovate series of events, we have been delivering value for more than a decade. These leading conferences are curated, fast-paced and get directly to the point, offering a value-packed format with something for everyone.”

Whether an attendee is a banker, venture capitalist, entrepreneur or member of the press, Finovate has the insight and ideas they need to stay current. Participants will stay abreast of the very latest innovations in this rapidly evolving arena – finding the next big advantage before their competition does!

For additional details about FinovateSpring, including registration information and applying to demo, visit https://bit.ly/2v6Z9qH .

The Finovate Group is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs. Finovate's annual events include FinovateFall (New York), FinovateSpring (San Jose), and FinovateEurope (London), as well as regional events in Hong Kong, Dubai and Cape Town.

