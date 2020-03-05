To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 5. March 2020

Announcement no. 25/2020











Fixing of interest rate trigger



Jyske Realkredit has finished the bond sales connected to the refinancing of adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) loans with annual refinancing on 1 April 2020.

The level of interest rate, which would trigger a maturity extension at next year’s refinancing, is now fixed.

ISIN DK0009398034 Interest rate trigger is fixed at 4.42%

ISIN DK0009395873 Interest rate trigger is fixed at 4.54%

Questions may be addressed to Anders Lund Hansen, Head of Mortgage ALM, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit’s web site at jyskerealkredit.com.





Yours sincerely

Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails