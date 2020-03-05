Arion Bank’s AGM and the publication dates of the Bank’s Financial Statements are scheduled as stated below.

AGM 202017 March 2020
First quarter 20206 May 2020
Second quarter 202029 July 2020
Third quarter 202028 October 2020

This calendar may be subject to change.

For further information please contact Theodor Fridbertsson, head of Arion Bank’s investor relations, at ir@arionbanki.is or Haraldur Guðni Eiðsson, head of Arion Bank’s corporate communications, at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 444 7108.