Arion Bank’s AGM and the publication dates of the Bank’s Financial Statements are scheduled as stated below.

AGM 2020 17 March 2020 First quarter 2020 6 May 2020 Second quarter 2020 29 July 2020 Third quarter 2020 28 October 2020

This calendar may be subject to change.



