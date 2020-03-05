ST. LOUIS, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo , the sports data company known for helping athletes analyze real time metrics to perfect their game, today announces the launch of their Rapsodo Certified program. The Baseball Hitting course is the first to roll out, with Baseball Pitching, Softball Pitching, and Softball Hitting to follow. The online, video-based courses give coaches the skills to better understand the metrics provided to them through Rapsodo’s HITTING 2.0 and PITCHING 2.0 Monitors, currently used by all 30 MLB teams.



Rapsodo Certified modules provide coaches with master concepts and immediate applications to implement into their coaching. This allows data to be the cornerstone of their player development programs. The courses are based on the analysis of more than four years of MLB and amateur Rapsodo data. To turn this data into tangible insight for the Baseball Hitting course, the Rapsodo team worked alongside leading minds within the industry, including Dr. Alan Nathan, Physics of Baseball expert, and Callix Crabbe, Assistant Hitting Coach for the Texas Rangers.

Additional information on Rapsodo Certified includes:

The online, video-based courses can be taken at any point

Users will have unlimited access to course information once enrollment is complete

Cost: $395/per certification (+ annual activation fee for subsequent years) – ask about multiple coach discounts

“Rapsodo has seen great success in our baseball and softball technology, however we wanted to provide a platform for coaches to better understand the data they were receiving from our devices,” said Seth Daniels, Director, Diamond Sports at Rapsodo. “Rapsodo Certified will give coaches the necessary tools they need to understand metrics in order to provide beneficial feedback to the team and players for overall improvement.”

To see a behind the scenes look at Rapsodo Certified, check out this video . For more information on these courses visit: www.rapsodo.com/certified .

About Rapsodo:

Founded in 2010, Rapsodo develops data-driven sports technologies designed to empower athletes and coaches to cost-effectively analyze and improve their game. The company continues to focus on delivering a variety of sports training and simulation technologies that allow users to better understand performance through reliable statistics. This ultimately translates into Rapsodo's motto of "Measure to Master."