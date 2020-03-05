Portland, OR, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Antifibrinolytic Drugs Market size was estimated at $13.59 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit at $19.33 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market size & estimations, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in road accidents and improvement in surgical procedures drive the growth of the global antifibrinolytic drugs market. On the other hand, high cost of these drugs impedes the growth to some extent. However, untapped potential in developing countries is anticipated to pave the way for several opportunities in the near future.

The gynecology segment to lead the trail by 2026-

Based on indication, the gynecology segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. The surgeries segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026. The other segments discussed in the report include hereditary angioedema, and fibrinolytic response testing.

The hospitals and clinics segment to retain its dominance in terms of revenue-

Based on end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to dominate during the study period. Simultaneously, the trauma centers segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.1% by 2026. The segment of ambulatory surgical centers is also analyzed in the report.

North America garnered the highest share in 2018-

Based on geography, North America garnered a major share in 2018, holding more than two-fifths of the total market. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during 2019–2026. The other two regions assessed in the market report take in Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players-

The key market players analyzed in the global antifibrinolytic drugs market include Xanodyne Pharmaceuticals, Akorn, Takeda, Amerigen Pharms Ltd, Mylan, Acic Fine Chems, Pfizer (GenMed), Sanofi, Zydus Cadila, and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. They have incorporated a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their stand in the industry.

