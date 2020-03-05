Inbank has submitted a proposal to the General Meeting of Shareholders to amend Inbank AS Articles of Association as follows:



3.2 The nominal value of Bank's share is 0.10 euros and each share grants at the general meeting of shareholders one (1) vote.

The amendment to the Articles of Association will be decided at the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 26 March 2019.



