Vaughan, ON, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning Empire Communities, and one of North America’s largest private homebuilders, is bringing the first master-planned community to Hagersville, named Empire Livingston. Launching in spring 2020, Livingston will offer detached homes starting from the low $500’s. The Livingston community will feature distinct home plans that include bungalow and two-storey designs, and homes that range from 1,266- to 3,289-sq.ft. on 36’ and 44’ lots.

Located in the heart of Haldimand County, Empire Livingston is a growing community with something for everyone, from excellent schools, local conveniences and close proximity to neighbouring cities and towns. In Hagersville, couples and families can experience the pride of homeownership and enjoy the safety and serenity that comes with living life in a small town.

“Empire sees the value in Hagersville and we want to embrace all the great things the community has to offer, not change it. Preserving and building on the values and visions for Hagersville is important to us and we truly feel as though Livingston will do just that,” says Sue MacKay, VP of Marketing at Empire Communities. “Empire sees Hagersville as an emerging community with close proximity to larger cities like Hamilton, but also appreciates the hometown pride that residents carry with them. With a home at Empire Livingston, residents can be part of the community’s growth while still maintaining close proximity to family and friends in neighbouring areas,” added MacKay.

“The name Livingston pays homage to Helen Livingston, the granddaughter of Hagersville founder Charles Hager, who helped the community flourish into what it is today. We hope to carry on those efforts in conjunction with many generations that have made Haldimand County - and specifically Hagersville - a great place to live,” says Mark Tutton, President, Low Rise of Empire Communities.

The brand new presentation centre is now open for people to speak with a sales representative and tour the professionally designed model homes. All designed by award-winning Toronto-based interior design firm figure3, the model homes reflect how life at Livingston will look for residents.

“We wanted the presentation centre to feel approachable and incorporate furniture pieces that could have been purchased from a local antique store or acquired over time; nothing is too precious and the approach is slightly eclectic”, says Nadine Burdak, Director of Residential Development at figure3. "This same feeling is carried through to the model homes in the furniture and styling where the pieces are more modern but there is still a strong use of texture, natural materials and overall a warmth”.

To register for Empire Livingston, visit: www.empirelivingstonhomes.com

About Empire Communities:

Empire Communities (empirecommunities.com) is a residential builder/developer involved in all sectors of the new home building industry, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating 25 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award-winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built over 20,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of the largest private homebuilders in North America with current communities in Toronto, Southwestern Ontario, the Southern US States and most recently Atlanta, Georgia.

