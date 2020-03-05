San Francisco, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobalt.io, the first Pentest as a Service (PtaaS) platform, today unveiled a new lineup of product enhancements that give modern agile development teams the ability to do fast and frequent pentests and enhance development and security operations. The platform transforms yesterday’s broken pentest model into a data-driven application security engine by using a combination of data, technology, and talent to build hacker-like testing into development cycles for software applications and environments. Specifically built for tech-driven software companies, organizations can start a pentest in 24 hours with Cobalt.io, compared to two weeks or more through legacy pentest methods.

“With the proliferation of apps and the widespread adoption of agile development, it’s imperative that software companies have the ability to pentest in a more fluid and on-demand manner,” said Jacob Hansen, CEO, Cobalt.io. “The consultancy model is not fit for this era, and automation has failed to solve this. Pentest as a Service removes friction in the pentest process with its find-to-fix workflow and vastly improves the delivery in terms of both speed and cost.”

New platform enhancements include:

Cobalt.io Credits - the first delivery model that standardizes cost with unit of work for flexible, cost-effective pentest consumption. Instead of being tied to a traditional all-in-scope assessment, estimate the amount of pentesting you anticipate across a contractual year and assign Credits as needed for specific use cases. With Credits, security teams can start a pentest in 24 hours, saving agile teams time by eliminating scheduling and onboarding back and forth with a vendor with each new feature release.

Pentest Wizard - a self-starter guide that helps you select your assets, set your pentest objectives, specify details, and finalize the testing timeline. Complete critical steps autonomously to create a thorough pentest brief in a simple and efficient manner.

Vulnerability taxonomy - more granular categorization of vulnerability findings, with 25 high-level categories and 135 sub-categories. Pentesters spend more time finding vulnerabilities and less time writing about them, while customers receive more detailed reports that make it easier to assign and remediate risk.

JIRA bi-directional integration (available June 2020) - the ability for security and development teams to communicate back-and-forth online and in-platform through JIRA. Instead of manually uploading findings into JIRA, this two-way communication creates operational efficiencies and expedites the remediation process.



Cobalt.io empowers more than 500 customers to pinpoint, track, and remediate software vulnerabilities with its PtaaS platform. The new generation of software companies, including HubSpot, Palo Alto Networks, and GoDaddy use Cobalt.io today.

“The introduction of credits on the Cobalt.io platform for the planning and consumption of penetration testing effort has provided me with great flexibility,” said Eric Galis, Vice President of Compliance and Security, Cengage. “I am now able to allocate resources according to the complexity, sensitivity, and criticality of the resource to be tested, allowing me to strategically maximize my application security budget.”

About Cobalt.io

Cobalt.io’s Pentest as a Service (PtaaS) Platform transforms yesterday’s broken pentest model into a data-driven application security engine. Fueled by a global talent pool of certified pentesters, Cobalt.io’s platform delivers actionable results that empower agile teams to pinpoint, track, and remediate software vulnerabilities. Hundreds of organizations, including the new generation of software companies, now benefit from high-quality pentest findings, faster remediation times, and higher ROI for their pentest budget.

Visit cobalt.io to learn how Cobalt.io is securing apps for companies such as HubSpot, Palo Alto Networks, GoDaddy, Vonage, and Axel Springer, and join us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Attachment

Christina Schultz Cobalt.io press@cobalt.io