San Francisco, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobalt.io, the first Pentest as a Service (PtaaS) platform, today unveiled a new lineup of product enhancements that give modern agile development teams the ability to do fast and frequent pentests and enhance development and security operations. The platform transforms yesterday’s broken pentest model into a data-driven application security engine by using a combination of data, technology, and talent to build hacker-like testing into development cycles for software applications and environments. Specifically built for tech-driven software companies, organizations can start a pentest in 24 hours with Cobalt.io, compared to two weeks or more through legacy pentest methods.
“With the proliferation of apps and the widespread adoption of agile development, it’s imperative that software companies have the ability to pentest in a more fluid and on-demand manner,” said Jacob Hansen, CEO, Cobalt.io. “The consultancy model is not fit for this era, and automation has failed to solve this. Pentest as a Service removes friction in the pentest process with its find-to-fix workflow and vastly improves the delivery in terms of both speed and cost.”
New platform enhancements include:
Cobalt.io empowers more than 500 customers to pinpoint, track, and remediate software vulnerabilities with its PtaaS platform. The new generation of software companies, including HubSpot, Palo Alto Networks, and GoDaddy use Cobalt.io today.
“The introduction of credits on the Cobalt.io platform for the planning and consumption of penetration testing effort has provided me with great flexibility,” said Eric Galis, Vice President of Compliance and Security, Cengage. “I am now able to allocate resources according to the complexity, sensitivity, and criticality of the resource to be tested, allowing me to strategically maximize my application security budget.”
About Cobalt.io
Cobalt.io’s Pentest as a Service (PtaaS) Platform transforms yesterday’s broken pentest model into a data-driven application security engine. Fueled by a global talent pool of certified pentesters, Cobalt.io’s platform delivers actionable results that empower agile teams to pinpoint, track, and remediate software vulnerabilities. Hundreds of organizations, including the new generation of software companies, now benefit from high-quality pentest findings, faster remediation times, and higher ROI for their pentest budget.
Visit cobalt.io to learn how Cobalt.io is securing apps for companies such as HubSpot, Palo Alto Networks, GoDaddy, Vonage, and Axel Springer, and join us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Attachment
Christina Schultz Cobalt.io press@cobalt.io
Cobalt.io
San Francisco,
Christina Schultz Cobalt.io press@cobalt.io
860436.png
(PNG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Cobalt.io LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: