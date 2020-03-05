WILMINGTON, Mass., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation , a leader in software security assessments and training, announced today it has won Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for its next generation Attack & Defend training platform. The company further announced it has become a DHS NICCS Training Provider, largely due to its expansive catalog that maps directly to NISTs National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) framework.



Anchored by CMD+CTRL cyber range , the industry’s only simulator focused on software (not network) security, the company earned gold winner for Best Cybersecurity Education Provider and Best Breach & Attack Simulation Product. The company’s blended learning approach of structured training combined with hands-on simulation exercises is systematically deployed to development, security, and IT teams, producing measurable improvements that are unrivaled. Recently released courses on securing microservices, containers, orchestration, and cloud infrastructure as code ensures that organizations moving to DevOps can mitigate the risk introduced by accelerated development cycles. To date, the company has trained more than 3,000,000 security and technical professionals.

The National Initiative for Cybersecurity Careers and Studies (NICCS) is part of NIST’s NICE program, which includes a robust framework that defines 7 Specialty Areas and 52 Work Roles. To ensure the quality of the NICCS Education and Training Providers , the NICCS Supervisory Office created a set of vetting criteria. This criterion validates that the courses listed in the catalog are offered by organizations recognized for providing quality resources aligned to the NICE Framework.

“As technology advances, we must develop a workforce of well-trained cybersecurity professionals. The substantial investment made by the U.S. in programs like NICCS helps identify high-quality education and training programs needed to advance careers and close the skill gaps in the cybersecurity workforce,” said Lisa Parcella, Vice President of Product Management. “The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards are further validation that this company is building industry-leading solutions to address that very challenge.”

About Security Innovation

Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and trusted advisor to its clients. Since 2002, organizations have relied on our assessment and training solutions to make the use of software systems safer in the most challenging environments – whether in Web applications, IoT devices, or the cloud. The company’s flagship product, CMD+CTRL Cyber Range , is the industry’s only simulated Web site environment designed to build the skills teams need to protect the enterprise where it is most vulnerable – at the software layer. Security Innovation is privately held and headquartered in Wilmington, MA USA. For more information, visit www.securityinnovation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About NICCS: https://niccs.us-cert.gov/

The National Initiative for Cybersecurity Careers and Studies (NICCS) is the premier online resource for cybersecurity training. NICCS connects Government employees, students, educators, and industry with cybersecurity training providers throughout the Nation. NICCS provides the nation with the tools necessary to ensure citizens and the workforce have more dynamic cybersecurity skills. The courses in the training catalog are cybersecurity focused and delivered by accredited universities, National Centers of Academic Excellence , federal agencies, and other training providers.

