Energijos skirstymo operatorius, AB, company code 304151376, registered office at Aguonų str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Company). The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 894 630 333, ISIN code – LT0000130023.

The audit of the Company’s financial statements for the year 2019 is performed by UAB Ernst & Young Baltic (hereinafter - Auditor) and currently is in process. It is agreed with Auditor that the Auditor's report of 2019 financial statements of the Company will be presented on 10th March, 2020.

Due to this, the Company will publish the audited financial statements for 2019 and the annual report verified by the Auditor on 10th March, 2020. The Company plans to publish a notice of convocation of ordinary general meeting of shareholders on 17th March, 2020.

The company provides an updated investor calendar for 2020:



10/03/2020 Annual audited financial statements for 2019 and annual report for 2019 verified by auditors;

17/03/2020 Notice of convocation of ordinary general meeting of shareholders;

31/03/2020 Preliminary financial results for 2 months of 2020;

30/04/2020 Interim financial statements and interim report for 3 months of 2020;

29/05/2020 Preliminary financial results for 4 months of 2020;

30/06/2020 Preliminary financial results for 5 months of 2020;

31/07/2020 Preliminary financial results for 6 months of 2020;

31/08/2020 Interim financial statements and interim report for 6 months of 2020;

31/08/2020 Preliminary financial results for 7 months of 2020;

30/09/2020 Preliminary financial results for 8 months of 2020;

30/10/2020 Interim financial statements and interim report for 9 months of 2020;

30/11/2020 Preliminary financial results for 10 months of 2020;

30/12/2020 Preliminary financial results for 11 months of 2020.

The Company plans to convene an ordinary general meeting of shareholders until 30 April 2020.

More information: Tomas Kavaliauskas, Representative for Public Relations of Energijos skirstymo operatorius, +370 617 51616, tomas.kavaliauskas@eso.lt