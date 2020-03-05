Dublin, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atomic Clock Markets: A Ten-Year Market Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report surveys the new business opportunities for atomic clocks in the coming decade. We believe this report is needed because the commercial environment is in the process of profound change.



While atomic clocks have been around for decades, new applications are appearing regularly - in telecom, transportation, financial services and elsewhere. One goal of this report is therefore to determine what the use case is for each of these applications when it comes to atomic clocks.



In addition, the report analyzes the commercial implications of technology change in the atomic clock space. Next-generation chip-scale atomic clocks (CSACs) open up some of the new markets for atomic clocks and are likely to prove key enablers for them with better pricing. New materials for atomic clocks are also likely to improve the performance of atomic clocks and lead to new business ideas as to where they can be used. CSACS seem particularly well suited for autonomous vehicles and drones. In this report, we investigate the revenues that CSACs might generate as possibly the first mass market atomic clock.



Within this dynamic environment, we profile key suppliers of atomic clocks such as Microsemi, OroliaGroup, Oscilloquartz, Excelitas, Stanford Research Systems, Chengdu Spaceon Electronics and Zurich instruments among others. We also examine the current sources of finance for atomic clock R&D and productization over the next few years. The report also contains 10-year forecasts for atomic clocks and atomic clock components, with breakouts by technology, application/end-user industry and geography.



This report will be essential reading for product, marketing and strategy executives throughout the atomic clock, quantum sensor, PNT, and networking sectors, especially makers and providers of autonomous navigation equipment. It will also be of considerable interest to the growing number of investors in the emerging quantum sensor ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

E.1 Atomic Clocks. The Need is Great and the Time is Now

E.1.1 What is an Atomic Clock and Why are they Important

E.1.2 Drivers for Growth in Atomic Clock Markets: Civilian Navigation, Military, and Infrastructure

E.2 Types of Atomic Clocks and Atomic Clock Applications

E.2.1 Current Atomic Clock Status and Atomic Clock Needs

E.3 Summary of 10 Year Forecasts of Atomic Clock Markets.

E.4 Companies to Watch in the Atomic Clock Space.

E.4 Key Points



Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Background to this Report

1.1.1 Atomic Clocks as a Business Opportunity

1.1.2 Atomic Clocks: From Theory to Laboratory to Commercialization

1.2 Goals and Scope of this Report

1.3 Methodology of this Report

1.4 Plan of this Report



Chapter Two: Atomic Clock Products and Technology Evolution

2.1 Atomic Clocks as a Technology Driver in the Quantum Sensors Sector

2.2 Atomic Clocks: Historical Perspective and Current Technical Status

2.2.1 Cesium Clocks and their Impact on International Weights and Measures

2.2.2 Rubidium Clocks: Opening the way to New Markets

2.2.3 Chip Scale Atomic Clocks (CSACs): The Miniaturization of Atomic Clocks

2.2.4 Optical Lattice Clocks

2.2.5 Other Atomic Clock Types

2.2.6 New Materials for Atomic Clocks

2.2.7 Price Declines and New Market Possibilities

2.3 Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Three: Profiles of Atomic Clock Companies

3.1 Approach to Profiling

3.1.1 Accubeat (Israel)

3.1.2 China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation CASIC (China)

3.1.3 Chengdu Spaceon Electronics (China)

3.1.4 Excelitas (USA)

3.1.5 Frequency Electronics (USA)

3.1.6 Microsemi (USA)

3.1.7 MTI Milliren (USA)

3.1.8 Orolia Group (France). (Spectratime)

3.1.9 Stanford Research Systems (US)

3.1.10 Zurich Instruments (Switzerland)

3.1.11 Oscilloquartz (Switzerland)

3.1.12 Shanghai Astronomical Observatory (China)

3.1.13 VREMYA-CH JSC (Russia)

3.1.14 Quartzlock (United Kingdom)

3.1.15 NIST (USA)

3.1.16 Teledyne E2V (USA)



Chapter Four: Ten-Year Forecasts for Atomic Clock Markets

4.1 Forecasting Methodology

4.2 Forecast by End-User Type

4.3 Forecasting by Type of Technology

4.4 Forecast by Geography/Location of End Users

