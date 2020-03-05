CHICAGO, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprimo , a global provider of digital asset management and work management software, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Resource Management, Q1 2020” report by Forrester Research, Inc.1



The software category of Marketing Resource Management, or MRM, is a fast-growing market and Forrester predicts business-to-consumer (B2C) marketing teams to drive a 25% increase in adoption in 2020. These marketers face increasing pressure to streamline marketing operations and costs, glean real-time performance insights, and maximize people and project management efficiencies.2

Aprimo was evaluated among the 12 most significant MRM providers based on 32 criteria. Within the current offering category, Aprimo received the highest scores possible in 19 criteria including the following criteria:

Project management

Collaboration Tools

Calendar

DAM (Digital Asset Management)

Budgeting

Content creation

Content intelligence

MRM has evolved, the report states, and is now “akin to a central nervous system for marketing operations; while it supports planning and coordinating, it must connect with endpoint execution tools to activate plans.” According to Aprimo’s vendor profile in the Forrester evaluation, Aprimo’s suite is a “a well-balanced solution” and “provides an extensive list of integrations across each of the four MRM workflows” and received the highest scores possible in Brand Management sub-criteria:

Brand Management

Marketing Fulfillment

Content publishing

TCMA (Through-Channel Marketing Automation)

Among the additional criteria in which Aprimo received the highest score possible was in the Marketing Performance Management category. Solid MPM capabilities are critical to ensuring that companies gather valuable marketing insights by measuring ROI and incremental revenue gain, defining and tracking performance metrics, and demonstrate marketing alignment with broader business strategies in order to drive business decisions.

“I’m delighted with the further validation of Aprimo’s value in helping organizations digitally transform the upstream activities to produce timely content and campaign experiences. We’re seeing digital and marketing operations teams use agile methodologies with Aprimo to deliver the brand experience faster than ever before and optimize interdepartmental resources—money, people, brand and content,” said Ed Breault, Aprimo’s CMO. “Aprimo simply makes it easier to plan, create, measure and adjust different aspects of the ‘experience lifecycle’ in real-time.”

A complimentary copy of “The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Resource Management, Q1 2020” report is available here .

About Aprimo – Aprimo provides digital solutions for content, operations, and performance that enable enterprises to optimize their brand experiences and the resources they use to deliver them. Our platform gives enterprises the advantage by streamlining and governing all the behind-the-scenes activities – from ideation to distribution – involved in delivering exceptional brand experiences.