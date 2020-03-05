Novaturas Group, the leading tour operator in the Baltics, today is providing an update for trading due to the spread of COVID-19 virus.



After a successful start of 2020 in terms of sales and profitability, Novaturas group in March has faced a reduced demand for tour packages due to the spread of virus. This will have an impact on the first quarter of 2020 financial results, which will be more moderate than planned before.



What regards our business most is the virus spread in Northern Italy, a popular skiing destination. Taking care of our clients and employees, we have suspended our flights to Northern Italy from Latvia and Lithuania.



Virus has also affected the demand for trips to Tenerife, the popular winter destination. Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been advising travellers to suspend their trips to Costa Adeje town in Tenerife on 25 February-4 March.



Our primary focus has always been security and health of our travellers and employees, therefore we follow recommendations of responsible institutions in all Baltics, mainly Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Ministries of Health, consumer rights authorities. We are also in close contact with our local partners and authorities in our destinations and clients.



Currently, it is difficult to predict the extent and duration of the outbreak and the impact on our financials. To manage the situation, we immediately focused on even more efficiency management, cost management, and are negotiating more flexible pricing with partners and suppliers. However, we are confident that as situation normalises and macro situation remains stable, we get back to our business on a full scope. Our asset-light business model and strict cost and cash control enables us to adapt to changing situation promptly.



