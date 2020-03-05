New York, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "In-Vitro Fertilization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Instrument, By Procedure Type, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868779/?utm_source=GNW



The global in-vitro fertilization market size is expected to reach USD 37.7 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 9.5%. The market is driven by increasing incidence of infertility owing to lifestyle changes, government initiatives to provide better reimbursement policies, and the continuous efforts by the industry contributors. Expansion of fertility procedures for treating male infertility, such as ICSI, is projected to positively influence the growth in near future.



Moreover, the availability of genomic testing enabling the prevention of the transfer of genetic disease during in-vitro fertilization (IVF) use is further expected to drive the IVF market.The increase in the number of IVF treatment has led more insurance players to cover the procedures.



This has ultimately led to competitive pricing and has moderated the IVF treatment costs as the procedure has been a successfully practiced technology, which has driven the market with more treatment standardization and automation.



The behavioral shift in the society is the major factor contributing to the decreased Total Fertility Rate (TFR). These factors include an increasing number of women in the labor force, the increased age of the first birth, a shift from rural to urban societies, lower marriage rates, and postponement of marriage.



Obesity is another factor leading to an increase in infertility.The fat deposited on women’s abdomen prevents follicular stimulation and produces male hormones.



In case of males, rising fat deposits decrease testosterone levels and can result in lowered sperm production.Doctors recommend weight loss in men prior to fertility treatments along with proper maintenance of Body Mass Index (BMI).



The U.S. Endocrine Society has established the use of Letrozole to increase the testosterone levels in obese patients.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Culture media dominated the overall in-vitro fertilization market in terms of revenue in 2019. With the increasing government funding and industrial support for employees for egg/sperm freezing, the demand for cryopreservation and the required media for it, is expected to witness growth

• Moreover, the increasing number of egg/sperm donor banks is expected to drive the demand for sperm, egg, and embryo processing media during the forecast period

• The fresh non-donor segment dominated the IVF market in 2019. According to the 2003 - 2012 trends by the CDC, the number of fresh non-donors banking the eggs/embryos for future use has drastically increased in U.S.

• Europe dominated the procedure and instrument market for in-vitro fertilization in 2019. High quality of treatment offered at the most economical price, and the adherence to medical standards have contributed to its market leadership

• In Europe, the NHS covers three IVF cycles and has also started providing coverage for gametes freezing. Moreover, the region is an attraction for international clients as countries, such as Spain, have the highest number of egg donors. The clinics also provide sex identification and other IVF treatments, which are not offered in North America

• North America also accounted for a significant share of the market in 2019. The standardization of procedures through automation, regulatory reforms, government funding for egg/sperm storage, and industry players introducing more IVF treatments are some contributing factors for market growth in the region

• The presence of favorable reimbursement framework (implementation of USD 50 million 5-year plans by the U.S Department of Defense for sperm/egg freezing coverage) is also expected to drive regional market growth over the next six years. The increasing number of clinics undertaking newer techniques to offer better fertility success rates is also expected to increase the demand in the region

• The demand for IVF treatment is expected to boom in APAC owing to fertility tourism and increasing penetration and awareness of the treatment in the developing economies of the region

• The Asia Pacific Initiative on Reproduction (ASPIRE), the task force of clinicians and scientists is involved in the monitoring and management of fertility and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). Such initiatives promote awareness levels thereby, driving the market

• Industry contributors are introducing newer automation to shift the IVF treatment from invasive to a minimally invasive or non-invasive procedure. The industry players are also working on technologies, which can enable older women to have enhanced fertility rates

• Some of the key players in the market include EMD Serono Inc.; Boston IVF; OvaScience; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Vitrolife AB; Irvine Scientific; CooperSurgical, Inc.; Cook Medical Inc.; Genea Biomedx and Progyny Inc.

• In October 2018, Vitrolife entered into a licensing and commercialization agreement with Illumina, Inc. This will provide Vitrolife with exclusive distribution, development, and commercialization rights to Illumina’s preimplantation genetic testing business in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and North America.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868779/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001