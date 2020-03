OTTAWA, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline today by NAV CANADA, please note that the dates in the second paragraph should have read "May 1st, 2019 to April 30th, 2023" and not "May 1st, 2020 to April 30th 2024". The corrected release follows:

NAV CANADA today announced that members of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC), which represents 495 employees involved in the provision of Engineering and IT services, Purchasing and Supply functions, as well as Economic and Statistical analysis, have ratified a new collective agreement.



The four-year agreement covers the period May 1st, 2019 to April 30th, 2023 and provides for wage increases in each of the four years.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

For further information, please contact:

Brian Boudreau

Manager, Media Relations

613-563-7303

Media Information Line: 1-888-562-8226