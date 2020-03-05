CALGARY, Alberta, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanjel Energy Services (Sanjel Energy) is pleased to announce it has entered into a technology licensing agreement with Schlumberger. This agreement provides Sanjel Energy the exclusive rights to select Schlumberger cementing technologies in Canada onshore.



“Sanjel Energy’s premier solutions in primary and remedial cementing will be enhanced by the addition of these unique technologies,” says Murray Bickley, President of Sanjel Energy. “This agreement presents positive benefits for both companies. It will strengthen value and improve well integrity for our clients through complementing Sanjel Energy’s own innovative technologies, such as the patent pending Visweep DM IS.”

Since its inception as an independent private company almost four years ago, Sanjel Energy has emerged as the Canadian market leader with a strong record of accomplishment for safety, operational excellence and delivering optimal technical solutions to its vast network of high-performing clients.

About Sanjel Energy Services

Sanjel Energy Services is an industry leading energy services company, providing primary and remedial cementing solutions to the oil and gas industry in Canada. The company partners with clients to solve their unique challenges, providing innovative and solutions focussed results that improve productivity, mitigate risk and maximize the value of their wells. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Sanjel Energy Services has 13 locations across the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. For more information, visit www.sanjel.com .

Media Contact