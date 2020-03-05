Newark, NJ, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global pyrogen testing market is expected to grow from USD 750.58 Million in 2017 to USD 2,480.71 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 16.60% during the forecast period 2018-2025. Rapid growth in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, an increasing number of new drug launches, strong R&D investments in the industry and high incidence & economic burden of chronic diseases are the factors driving the pyrogen testing market.

Pyrogen contamination is commonly found in medical devices and drugs. Pyrogen testing is conducted to avoid this contamination by medical device manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies. The increasing prevalence of various diseases is also increasing demand for pharmaceutical drugs. Therefore, to ensure the safety of the drug pyrogen test is conducted. In many countries, the government has also made it compulsory to conduct pyrogen testing for the safety of patients. The number of diseases is increasing due to the large population. Hence, major pharmaceutical companies are investing in the research and development activities to introduce new medicines for countries with a large population such as China, India, Japan, and others. As of late organizations are concentrating on the development of various animal-free pyrogen testing methods, for example, monocyte activation assay (MAT) to overcome limitations of rabbit pyrogen testing method and LAL test, and to push towards humane treatment of animals. MAT provides a significant level of reliability and furthermore stimulates fever reaction better than the rabbit pyrogen testing method. However, unlike the LAL test, the MAT pyrogen testing method is not limited exclusively to endotoxin detection but is highly effective in detecting both endotoxin and non-endotoxin contamination.

Rapidly growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases are boosting the demand of the market in the forecast period. In addition, pyrogen testing has been found to be highly effective in the case of airborne diseases, which is also boosting the growth of the market. The stringent regulatory norms in the pharmaceutical industry are restraining the growth of the market. However, research and development in the life science industry are propelling the growth of the market in the forecast period. Pyrogen testing is a very important and mandatory process, which is performed in drug and medical device manufacturing units. Usually, Pyrogen contamination is present in both drugs and medical devices, which can sometimes become fatal and responsible for infecting patients with certain life-threating conditions.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/375985/request-sample

Key players operating in the global pyrogen testing market include Associates of Cape Cod, Inc, Lonza Group, Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Ellab A/S, Merck Kgaa, WUXI Pharmatech (Cayman) Inc., Wako Chemicals, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Hyglos GmbH, Genscript, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Sanquin and others among others. To enhance their market position in the global Pyrogen Testing market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in January 2018, Bell Biosystems presented result of latest pre-clinical safety of intravascularly injected stem cells labeled for MRI tracking using a high dose of Bell's Magnelle(R) brand MRI contrast agent.

Existing product portfolio and geographical reach of manufacturers is driving the growth of the market. For instance, in July 2013, Hyglos GmbH entered into a partnership with Bioclass S.r.l. for selling Hyglos endotoxin removal systems and endotoxin detection assays in Italy.

Kits and reagents segment is expected to dominate and was valued around USD 330.27 million in 2017

The product segment is divided into kits and reagents, services, and instruments. Kits and reagents segment is expected to dominate and was valued around USD 330.27 million in 2017. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases facilitating the production of pharmaceuticals, biologics, and medical devices products. Therefore, increasing production of these products propelling the growth of the market.

LAL tests segment is showcasing fastest growth and held market share of around 47.41% in 2017

The test type segment is classified into in vitro pyrogen test, LAL test and rabbit test. LAL tests segment is showcasing fastest growth and held market share of around 47.41% in 2017. Rising demand for animal-free detection tests and its high reliability and reproducibility are major factors contributing to the growth of the market.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dominated the market and expected to attain the highest CAGR of 18.30% in the forecast period

End user segment is categorised into pharmaceuticals and biologicals manufacturing, medical devices manufacturing, and other applications. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dominated the market and expected to attain the highest CAGR of 18.30% in the forecast period. Increasing production of pharmaceutical and other biologic products increasing need of pyrogen testing consumables and instruments.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-pyrogen-testing-market-by-product-kits-and-375985.html

Regional Segment Analysis of the Pyrogen Testing Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region captured the largest share of global pyrogen testing market and was valued around USD 367.54 Million in 2017, whereas Asia pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth in the forecast period. North America possesses huge market growth potential due to presence of presence of many large biotechnology and biopharmaceutical firms and highly developed healthcare & research infrastructure. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Less stringent government regulations for drug development and rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure are contributing to the growth of the market.

About the report:

The global pyrogen testing market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase:

Single User License: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=375985&type=single

Corporate License: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=375985&type=corp

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://marketandresearch.biz



Related Reports

Global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-breast-cancer-liquid-biopsy-market-by-circulating-376049.html

Global Cell Therapy Technologies Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-cell-therapy-technologies-market-by-product-consumables-376050.html

Global Dental 3D Printing Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-dental-3d-printing-market-by-product-and-376051.html

Global Gene Therapy Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-gene-therapy-market-by-type-germline-gene-376052.html