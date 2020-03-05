EDMONTON, AB, (March 5, 2020), March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Weather Windows retains its Platinum Club status for another year as part of Canada's Best Managed Companies. Platinum Club status membership is exclusive to Canada's leading organizations that have been named Best Managed Company for seven years or more. All Weather Windows is proud to have achieved this status for 12 years running.

Sponsored by Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith's School of Business and TMX Group, Canada's Best Managed Companies recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies that demonstrate sustained growth, strong financial and management performance, and overall organizational success. Platinum Club membership is the program's highest recognition.

"As a recipient of this status for 12 years in a row now, we continue to realize the significance that this best-in-class achievement represents, said Richard Scott, All Weather Windows President, and CEO. "We are very proud of this recognition and know we could not have achieved this without the hard work and dedication that our employees bring to work with them each day. We also congratulate all the other recipients of this award as we know what it takes to win this year over year".

Established in 1993, Canada's Best Managed Companies program is one of the country's leading business awards programs that recognize Canadain companies that have implemented world-class business practices and created value in innovative ways. Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel on how they address various business challenges, including new technologies, globalization, brand management, leadership, leveraging and developing core competencies, designing information systems and hiring the right talent to facilitate growth.

This year's winners of Canada's Best Managed Companies award, along with the Gold Standard winners, requalified and Platinum Club members will be honored at the annual Canada's Best Managed Companies gala in Toronto on April 1, 2020.

ABOUT ALL WEATHER WINDOWS

All Weather Windows is Canada's largest privately-owned window and door manufacturer. Launched in 1978 in a 10,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Edmonton, Alberta, the company has since expanded services to all of western Canada, two commercial offices, All Weather Windows Glass, and close to 800 dealers across the country. With a combined capacity of over 300,00 square feet, our manufacturing plants produce a full range of award-winning, energy efficient, sustainable and weather-resistant window, door and glass products for dealers, builders, contractors, developers, and homeowners. Accolades for the company include ENERGY STAR Canada's Sustained Excellence Award in 2018 and Manufacturer of the Year four times in the last seven years. All Weather Windows give back generously to the communities in which they operate, working closely with non-profit organizations.

