Festi hf. has terminated the market making agreement with Landsbanki Íslands hf. related to the company’s shares as of 11 March 2020. The market making agreement with Arion banki hf. is still in force and Festi has entered into a new agreement with Íslandsbanki.

For further information contact Eggert Þór Kristófersson CEO of Festi at eggert@festi.is