Paris, 5th March 2020 – 17:45

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 26 February 2020 and 28 February 2020









Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2019-2020 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website ( http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements , under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document.

Trading session of (Date) Transaction Number of shares Weighted average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of buyback 26/02/2020 Purchase 559 10.8800 € 6,081.92 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 250 10.9300 € 2,732.50 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 61 10.9300 € 666.73 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 24 10.9300 € 262.32 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 433 10.9300 € 4,732.69 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 17 10.9300 € 185.81 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 461 11.0100 € 5,075.61 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 35 10.9800 € 384.30 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 498 11.0000 € 5,478.00 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 238 11.0000 € 2,618.00 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 40 10.9600 € 438.40 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 454 10.9600 € 4,975.84 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 65 10.9600 € 712.40 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 500 10.9300 € 5,465.00 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 43 10.9300 € 469.99 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 209 10.8600 € 2,269.74 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 277 10.8600 € 3,008.22 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 478 10.7700 € 5,148.06 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 133 10.8100 € 1,437.73 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 545 10.8100 € 5,891.45 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 250 10.7300 € 2,682.50 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 301 10.7300 € 3,229.73 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 271 10.7600 € 2,915.96 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 350 10.7600 € 3,766.00 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 423 10.8800 € 4,602.24 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 349 10.8800 € 3,797.12 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 43 10.8800 € 467.84 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 178 10.8800 € 1,936.64 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 563 10.8800 € 6,125.44 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 25 10.8800 € 272.00 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 29 10.9200 € 316.68 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 600 10.9600 € 6,576.00 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 38 10.9600 € 416.48 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 177 10.9300 € 1,934.61 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 475 10.9300 € 5,191.75 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 412 10.9300 € 4,503.16 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 211 10.9300 € 2,306.23 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 75 10.9600 € 822.00 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 226 10.9600 € 2,476.96 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 693 10.9400 € 7,581.42 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 85 10.8800 € 924.80 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 49 10.8800 € 533.12 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 44 10.8800 € 478.72 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 371 10.8800 € 4,036.48 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 500 10.9800 € 5,490.00 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 295 10.9600 € 3,233.20 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 330 10.9600 € 3,616.80 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 34 10.9600 € 372.64 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 501 10.9500 € 5,485.95 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 264 10.9500 € 2,890.80 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 373 10.9700 € 4,091.81 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 302 10.9700 € 3,312.94 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 189 10.9500 € 2,069.55 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 643 10.9500 € 7,040.85 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 252 10.9600 € 2,761.92 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 275 10.9600 € 3,014.00 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 127 10.9300 € 1,388.11 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 236 10.9300 € 2,579.48 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 230 10.9300 € 2,513.90 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 552 10.9100 € 6,022.32 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 291 10.9500 € 3,186.45 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 169 10.9500 € 1,850.55 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 16 10.9500 € 175.20 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 54 10.9500 € 591.30 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 610 10.9500 € 6,679.50 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 100 10.9600 € 1,096.00 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 957 10.9600 € 10,488.72 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 26 10.9600 € 284.96 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 716 11.0100 € 7,883.16 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 224 10.9600 € 2,455.04 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 68 10.9600 € 745.28 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 224 10.9600 € 2,455.04 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 115 10.9600 € 1,260.40 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 895 10.9300 € 9,782.35 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 96 10.9500 € 1,051.20 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 24 10.9500 € 262.80 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 64 10.9500 € 700.80 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 1,069 10.9500 € 11,705.55 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 473 11.0500 € 5,226.65 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 177 11.0300 € 1,952.31 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 341 11.0300 € 3,761.23 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 252 11.0300 € 2,779.56 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 239 11.0200 € 2,633.78 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 345 11.0200 € 3,801.90 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 636 11.0000 € 6,996.00 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 526 10.9900 € 5,780.74 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 82 11.0300 € 904.46 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 246 11.0300 € 2,713.38 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 462 11.0800 € 5,118.96 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 42 11.1300 € 467.46 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 484 11.1300 € 5,386.92 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 472 11.1500 € 5,262.80 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 280 11.1300 € 3,116.40 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 513 11.1300 € 5,709.69 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 318 11.1000 € 3,529.80 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 400 11.1000 € 4,440.00 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 571 11.0800 € 6,326.68 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 152 11.0400 € 1,678.08 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 18 11.0400 € 198.72 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 275 11.0400 € 3,036.00 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 200 11.0600 € 2,212.00 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 186 11.0700 € 2,059.02 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 140 11.0700 € 1,549.80 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 6 11.0700 € 66.42 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 68 11.0700 € 752.76 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 126 11.0700 € 1,394.82 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 68 11.0700 € 752.76 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 200 11.0700 € 2,214.00 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2020 Purchase 823 11.0700 € 9,110.61 € XPAR LTIP Total 26/02/2020 31,500 10.9651 € 345,401 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 431 10.8800 € 4,689.28 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 193 10.8800 € 2,099.84 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 457 10.8300 € 4,949.31 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 671 10.8300 € 7,266.93 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 636 10.8700 € 6,913.32 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 353 10.8600 € 3,833.58 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 157 10.8600 € 1,705.02 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 507 10.8300 € 5,490.81 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 530 10.8100 € 5,729.30 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 30 10.8100 € 324.30 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 872 10.8500 € 9,461.20 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 503 10.8800 € 5,472.64 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 210 10.8800 € 2,284.80 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 170 10.9000 € 1,853.00 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 148 10.9000 € 1,613.20 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 90 10.8800 € 979.20 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 336 10.9500 € 3,679.20 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 288 10.9500 € 3,153.60 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 130 10.9400 € 1,422.20 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 280 10.9400 € 3,063.20 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 55 10.9400 € 601.70 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 600 10.9100 € 6,546.00 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 157 10.9100 € 1,712.87 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 180 10.9400 € 1,969.20 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 308 10.9500 € 3,372.60 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 747 10.9200 € 8,157.24 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 546 10.9200 € 5,962.32 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 494 10.8800 € 5,374.72 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 649 10.9400 € 7,100.06 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 500 10.8900 € 5,445.00 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 643 10.8600 € 6,982.98 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 175 10.8400 € 1,897.00 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 189 10.8400 € 2,048.76 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 182 10.8400 € 1,972.88 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 73 10.8100 € 789.13 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 619 10.8100 € 6,691.39 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 22 10.8200 € 238.04 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 482 10.8200 € 5,215.24 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 133 10.8200 € 1,439.06 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 23 10.8200 € 248.86 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 330 10.8100 € 3,567.30 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 748 10.8100 € 8,085.88 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 799 10.9400 € 8,741.06 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 1,056 10.9400 € 11,552.64 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 290 10.9000 € 3,161.00 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 260 10.9000 € 2,834.00 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 400 10.8800 € 4,352.00 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 59 10.8800 € 641.92 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 225 10.8600 € 2,443.50 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 258 10.8600 € 2,801.88 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 170 10.8600 € 1,846.20 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 570 10.8500 € 6,184.50 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 50 10.8200 € 541.00 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 457 10.8200 € 4,944.74 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 649 10.8100 € 7,015.69 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 200 10.8300 € 2,166.00 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 283 10.8300 € 3,064.89 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 200 10.8000 € 2,160.00 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 12 10.8000 € 129.60 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 202 10.8000 € 2,181.60 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 117 10.8000 € 1,263.60 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 558 10.8000 € 6,026.40 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 719 10.7600 € 7,736.44 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 467 10.7500 € 5,020.25 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 11 10.7500 € 118.25 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 123 10.7500 € 1,322.25 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 285 10.7500 € 3,063.75 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 126 10.7500 € 1,354.50 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 362 10.7200 € 3,880.64 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 230 10.7200 € 2,465.60 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 210 10.7400 € 2,255.40 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 711 10.7400 € 7,636.14 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 566 10.7100 € 6,061.86 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 632 10.6700 € 6,743.44 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 548 10.6700 € 5,847.16 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 537 10.6700 € 5,729.79 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 51 10.6700 € 544.17 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 455 10.6500 € 4,845.75 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 76 10.6500 € 809.40 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 250 10.6300 € 2,657.50 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 35 10.6300 € 372.05 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 203 10.6300 € 2,157.89 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 175 10.6200 € 1,858.50 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 659 10.6300 € 7,005.17 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 377 10.5700 € 3,984.89 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 84 10.5700 € 887.88 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 667 10.5800 € 7,056.86 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 25 10.6300 € 265.75 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 40 10.6300 € 425.20 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 47 10.6300 € 499.61 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 787 10.6300 € 8,365.81 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 154 10.6400 € 1,638.56 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 800 10.7500 € 8,600.00 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 800 10.7500 € 8,600.00 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 753 10.7500 € 8,094.75 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 47 10.7500 € 505.25 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 35 10.7500 € 376.25 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2020 Purchase 291 10.7500 € 3,128.25 € XPAR LTIP Total 27/02/2020 34,000 10.8050 € 367,369 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 703 10.1200 € 7,114.36 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 780 10.2500 € 7,995.00 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 60 10.2100 € 612.60 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 574 10.2100 € 5,860.54 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 693 10.2300 € 7,089.39 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 504 10.2800 € 5,181.12 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 583 10.1900 € 5,940.77 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 602 10.2900 € 6,194.58 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 502 10.2300 € 5,135.46 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 278 10.1900 € 2,832.82 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 360 10.1900 € 3,668.40 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 348 10.2700 € 3,573.96 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 140 10.2700 € 1,437.80 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 490 10.2500 € 5,022.50 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 43 10.2500 € 440.75 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 338 10.2400 € 3,461.12 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 311 10.2400 € 3,184.64 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 601 10.2300 € 6,148.23 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 368 10.2300 € 3,764.64 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 118 10.2300 € 1,207.14 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 1 10.2300 € 10.23 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 622 10.2400 € 6,369.28 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 519 10.1500 € 5,267.85 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 689 10.1900 € 7,020.91 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 558 10.0700 € 5,619.06 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 213 10.1800 € 2,168.34 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 482 10.1800 € 4,906.76 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 325 10.1700 € 3,305.25 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 154 10.1700 € 1,566.18 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 216 10.1700 € 2,196.72 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 205 10.1700 € 2,084.85 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 57 10.1700 € 579.69 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 435 10.1400 € 4,410.90 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 330 10.1400 € 3,346.20 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 215 10.1400 € 2,180.10 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 111 10.1400 € 1,125.54 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 374 10.1400 € 3,792.36 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 328 10.1400 € 3,325.92 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 377 10.1400 € 3,822.78 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 492 10.1500 € 4,993.80 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 347 10.1800 € 3,532.46 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 44 10.1800 € 447.92 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 169 10.1800 € 1,720.42 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 33 10.1200 € 333.96 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 328 10.1200 € 3,319.36 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 330 10.1200 € 3,339.60 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 479 10.0700 € 4,823.53 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 9 10.0700 € 90.63 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 374 10.0700 € 3,766.18 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 161 10.0700 € 1,621.27 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 280 10.0800 € 2,822.40 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 215 10.0800 € 2,167.20 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 102 10.0800 € 1,028.16 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 1,073 10.0700 € 10,805.11 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 310 10.0700 € 3,121.70 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 311 10.0700 € 3,131.77 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 100 10.1300 € 1,013.00 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 526 10.1300 € 5,328.38 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 652 10.1500 € 6,617.80 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 343 10.0700 € 3,454.01 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 196 10.0700 € 1,973.72 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 417 10.0200 € 4,178.34 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 111 10.0200 € 1,112.22 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 16 10.0000 € 160.00 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 109 10.0000 € 1,090.00 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 123 10.0000 € 1,230.00 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 266 10.0000 € 2,660.00 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 234 9.9750 € 2,334.15 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 559 9.9750 € 5,576.03 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 108 9.9750 € 1,077.30 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 521 9.9750 € 5,196.98 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 307 10.0400 € 3,082.28 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 369 10.0400 € 3,704.76 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 494 10.0400 € 4,959.76 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 100 10.0600 € 1,006.00 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 17 10.0600 € 171.02 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 73 10.0600 € 734.38 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 445 10.0600 € 4,476.70 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 29 10.0600 € 291.74 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 64 10.0600 € 643.84 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 304 10.0200 € 3,046.08 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 54 10.0200 € 541.08 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 207 10.0200 € 2,074.14 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 663 9.9800 € 6,616.74 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 555 9.9500 € 5,522.25 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 168 9.9600 € 1,673.28 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 332 9.9600 € 3,306.72 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 588 9.9500 € 5,850.60 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 624 9.9600 € 6,215.04 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 481 9.9300 € 4,776.33 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 259 9.9450 € 2,575.76 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 259 9.9450 € 2,575.76 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 134 9.9450 € 1,332.63 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 618 9.9450 € 6,146.01 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 851 9.9400 € 8,458.94 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 761 9.9000 € 7,533.90 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 68 9.8650 € 670.82 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 488 9.8650 € 4,814.12 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 14 9.8200 € 137.48 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 300 9.8800 € 2,964.00 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 110 9.8800 € 1,086.80 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 190 9.8800 € 1,877.20 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 300 9.9000 € 2,970.00 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 68 9.9000 € 673.20 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 232 9.9000 € 2,296.80 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2020 Purchase 529 9.9000 € 5,237.10 € XPAR LTIP Total 28/02/2020 35,000 10.0879 € 353,075 € XPAR LTIP Total 26/02/2020 - 28/02/2020 100,500 10.6054 € 1,065,846 € LTIP





FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020 (subject to change)

Q1-2020 results: 23 April 2020 (after market close)

Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2019: 14 May 2020

H1-2020 results: 29 July 2020 (after market close)

9M-2020 results: 29 October 2020 (after market close)

1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.







