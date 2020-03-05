Paris, 5th March 2020 – 17:45
COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 26 February 2020 and 28 February 2020
Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1
The main features of the 2019-2020 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document.
|Trading session of (Date)
|Transaction
|Number of shares
|Weighted average price
|Gross amount
|MIC Code
|Purpose of buyback
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|559
|10.8800 €
|6,081.92 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|250
|10.9300 €
|2,732.50 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|61
|10.9300 €
|666.73 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|24
|10.9300 €
|262.32 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|433
|10.9300 €
|4,732.69 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|17
|10.9300 €
|185.81 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|461
|11.0100 €
|5,075.61 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|35
|10.9800 €
|384.30 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|498
|11.0000 €
|5,478.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|238
|11.0000 €
|2,618.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|40
|10.9600 €
|438.40 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|454
|10.9600 €
|4,975.84 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|65
|10.9600 €
|712.40 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|500
|10.9300 €
|5,465.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|43
|10.9300 €
|469.99 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|209
|10.8600 €
|2,269.74 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|277
|10.8600 €
|3,008.22 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|478
|10.7700 €
|5,148.06 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|133
|10.8100 €
|1,437.73 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|545
|10.8100 €
|5,891.45 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|250
|10.7300 €
|2,682.50 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|301
|10.7300 €
|3,229.73 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|271
|10.7600 €
|2,915.96 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|350
|10.7600 €
|3,766.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|423
|10.8800 €
|4,602.24 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|349
|10.8800 €
|3,797.12 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|43
|10.8800 €
|467.84 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|178
|10.8800 €
|1,936.64 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|563
|10.8800 €
|6,125.44 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|25
|10.8800 €
|272.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|29
|10.9200 €
|316.68 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|600
|10.9600 €
|6,576.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|38
|10.9600 €
|416.48 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|177
|10.9300 €
|1,934.61 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|475
|10.9300 €
|5,191.75 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|412
|10.9300 €
|4,503.16 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|211
|10.9300 €
|2,306.23 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|75
|10.9600 €
|822.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|226
|10.9600 €
|2,476.96 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|693
|10.9400 €
|7,581.42 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|85
|10.8800 €
|924.80 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|49
|10.8800 €
|533.12 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|44
|10.8800 €
|478.72 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|371
|10.8800 €
|4,036.48 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|500
|10.9800 €
|5,490.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|295
|10.9600 €
|3,233.20 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|330
|10.9600 €
|3,616.80 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|34
|10.9600 €
|372.64 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|501
|10.9500 €
|5,485.95 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|264
|10.9500 €
|2,890.80 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|373
|10.9700 €
|4,091.81 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|302
|10.9700 €
|3,312.94 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|189
|10.9500 €
|2,069.55 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|643
|10.9500 €
|7,040.85 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|252
|10.9600 €
|2,761.92 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|275
|10.9600 €
|3,014.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|127
|10.9300 €
|1,388.11 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|236
|10.9300 €
|2,579.48 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|230
|10.9300 €
|2,513.90 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|552
|10.9100 €
|6,022.32 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|291
|10.9500 €
|3,186.45 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|169
|10.9500 €
|1,850.55 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|16
|10.9500 €
|175.20 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|54
|10.9500 €
|591.30 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|610
|10.9500 €
|6,679.50 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|100
|10.9600 €
|1,096.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|957
|10.9600 €
|10,488.72 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|26
|10.9600 €
|284.96 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|716
|11.0100 €
|7,883.16 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|224
|10.9600 €
|2,455.04 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|68
|10.9600 €
|745.28 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|224
|10.9600 €
|2,455.04 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|115
|10.9600 €
|1,260.40 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|895
|10.9300 €
|9,782.35 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|96
|10.9500 €
|1,051.20 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|24
|10.9500 €
|262.80 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|64
|10.9500 €
|700.80 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|1,069
|10.9500 €
|11,705.55 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|473
|11.0500 €
|5,226.65 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|177
|11.0300 €
|1,952.31 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|341
|11.0300 €
|3,761.23 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|252
|11.0300 €
|2,779.56 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|239
|11.0200 €
|2,633.78 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|345
|11.0200 €
|3,801.90 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|636
|11.0000 €
|6,996.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|526
|10.9900 €
|5,780.74 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|82
|11.0300 €
|904.46 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|246
|11.0300 €
|2,713.38 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|462
|11.0800 €
|5,118.96 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|42
|11.1300 €
|467.46 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|484
|11.1300 €
|5,386.92 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|472
|11.1500 €
|5,262.80 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|280
|11.1300 €
|3,116.40 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|513
|11.1300 €
|5,709.69 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|318
|11.1000 €
|3,529.80 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|400
|11.1000 €
|4,440.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|571
|11.0800 €
|6,326.68 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|152
|11.0400 €
|1,678.08 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|18
|11.0400 €
|198.72 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|275
|11.0400 €
|3,036.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|200
|11.0600 €
|2,212.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|186
|11.0700 €
|2,059.02 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|140
|11.0700 €
|1,549.80 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|6
|11.0700 €
|66.42 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|68
|11.0700 €
|752.76 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|126
|11.0700 €
|1,394.82 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|68
|11.0700 €
|752.76 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|200
|11.0700 €
|2,214.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|26/02/2020
|Purchase
|823
|11.0700 €
|9,110.61 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|Total 26/02/2020
|31,500
|10.9651 €
|345,401 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|431
|10.8800 €
|4,689.28 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|193
|10.8800 €
|2,099.84 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|457
|10.8300 €
|4,949.31 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|671
|10.8300 €
|7,266.93 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|636
|10.8700 €
|6,913.32 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|353
|10.8600 €
|3,833.58 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|157
|10.8600 €
|1,705.02 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|507
|10.8300 €
|5,490.81 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|530
|10.8100 €
|5,729.30 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|30
|10.8100 €
|324.30 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|872
|10.8500 €
|9,461.20 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|503
|10.8800 €
|5,472.64 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|210
|10.8800 €
|2,284.80 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|170
|10.9000 €
|1,853.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|148
|10.9000 €
|1,613.20 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|90
|10.8800 €
|979.20 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|336
|10.9500 €
|3,679.20 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|288
|10.9500 €
|3,153.60 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|130
|10.9400 €
|1,422.20 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|280
|10.9400 €
|3,063.20 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|55
|10.9400 €
|601.70 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|600
|10.9100 €
|6,546.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|157
|10.9100 €
|1,712.87 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|180
|10.9400 €
|1,969.20 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|308
|10.9500 €
|3,372.60 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|747
|10.9200 €
|8,157.24 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|546
|10.9200 €
|5,962.32 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|494
|10.8800 €
|5,374.72 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|649
|10.9400 €
|7,100.06 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|500
|10.8900 €
|5,445.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|643
|10.8600 €
|6,982.98 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|175
|10.8400 €
|1,897.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|189
|10.8400 €
|2,048.76 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|182
|10.8400 €
|1,972.88 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|73
|10.8100 €
|789.13 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|619
|10.8100 €
|6,691.39 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|22
|10.8200 €
|238.04 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|482
|10.8200 €
|5,215.24 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|133
|10.8200 €
|1,439.06 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|23
|10.8200 €
|248.86 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|330
|10.8100 €
|3,567.30 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|748
|10.8100 €
|8,085.88 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|799
|10.9400 €
|8,741.06 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|1,056
|10.9400 €
|11,552.64 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|290
|10.9000 €
|3,161.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|260
|10.9000 €
|2,834.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|400
|10.8800 €
|4,352.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|59
|10.8800 €
|641.92 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|225
|10.8600 €
|2,443.50 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|258
|10.8600 €
|2,801.88 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|170
|10.8600 €
|1,846.20 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|570
|10.8500 €
|6,184.50 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|50
|10.8200 €
|541.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|457
|10.8200 €
|4,944.74 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|649
|10.8100 €
|7,015.69 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|200
|10.8300 €
|2,166.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|283
|10.8300 €
|3,064.89 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|200
|10.8000 €
|2,160.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|12
|10.8000 €
|129.60 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|202
|10.8000 €
|2,181.60 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|117
|10.8000 €
|1,263.60 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|558
|10.8000 €
|6,026.40 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|719
|10.7600 €
|7,736.44 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|467
|10.7500 €
|5,020.25 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|11
|10.7500 €
|118.25 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|123
|10.7500 €
|1,322.25 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|285
|10.7500 €
|3,063.75 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|126
|10.7500 €
|1,354.50 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|362
|10.7200 €
|3,880.64 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|230
|10.7200 €
|2,465.60 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|210
|10.7400 €
|2,255.40 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|711
|10.7400 €
|7,636.14 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|566
|10.7100 €
|6,061.86 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|632
|10.6700 €
|6,743.44 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|548
|10.6700 €
|5,847.16 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|537
|10.6700 €
|5,729.79 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|51
|10.6700 €
|544.17 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|455
|10.6500 €
|4,845.75 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|76
|10.6500 €
|809.40 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|250
|10.6300 €
|2,657.50 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|35
|10.6300 €
|372.05 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|203
|10.6300 €
|2,157.89 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|175
|10.6200 €
|1,858.50 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|659
|10.6300 €
|7,005.17 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|377
|10.5700 €
|3,984.89 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|84
|10.5700 €
|887.88 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|667
|10.5800 €
|7,056.86 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|25
|10.6300 €
|265.75 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|40
|10.6300 €
|425.20 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|47
|10.6300 €
|499.61 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|787
|10.6300 €
|8,365.81 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|154
|10.6400 €
|1,638.56 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|800
|10.7500 €
|8,600.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|800
|10.7500 €
|8,600.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|753
|10.7500 €
|8,094.75 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|47
|10.7500 €
|505.25 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|35
|10.7500 €
|376.25 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|27/02/2020
|Purchase
|291
|10.7500 €
|3,128.25 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|Total 27/02/2020
|34,000
|10.8050 €
|367,369 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|703
|10.1200 €
|7,114.36 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|780
|10.2500 €
|7,995.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|60
|10.2100 €
|612.60 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|574
|10.2100 €
|5,860.54 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|693
|10.2300 €
|7,089.39 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|504
|10.2800 €
|5,181.12 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|583
|10.1900 €
|5,940.77 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|602
|10.2900 €
|6,194.58 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|502
|10.2300 €
|5,135.46 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|278
|10.1900 €
|2,832.82 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|360
|10.1900 €
|3,668.40 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|348
|10.2700 €
|3,573.96 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|140
|10.2700 €
|1,437.80 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|490
|10.2500 €
|5,022.50 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|43
|10.2500 €
|440.75 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|338
|10.2400 €
|3,461.12 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|311
|10.2400 €
|3,184.64 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|601
|10.2300 €
|6,148.23 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|368
|10.2300 €
|3,764.64 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|118
|10.2300 €
|1,207.14 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|1
|10.2300 €
|10.23 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|622
|10.2400 €
|6,369.28 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|519
|10.1500 €
|5,267.85 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|689
|10.1900 €
|7,020.91 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|558
|10.0700 €
|5,619.06 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|213
|10.1800 €
|2,168.34 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|482
|10.1800 €
|4,906.76 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|325
|10.1700 €
|3,305.25 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|154
|10.1700 €
|1,566.18 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|216
|10.1700 €
|2,196.72 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|205
|10.1700 €
|2,084.85 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|57
|10.1700 €
|579.69 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|435
|10.1400 €
|4,410.90 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|330
|10.1400 €
|3,346.20 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|215
|10.1400 €
|2,180.10 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|111
|10.1400 €
|1,125.54 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|374
|10.1400 €
|3,792.36 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|328
|10.1400 €
|3,325.92 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|377
|10.1400 €
|3,822.78 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|492
|10.1500 €
|4,993.80 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|347
|10.1800 €
|3,532.46 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|44
|10.1800 €
|447.92 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|169
|10.1800 €
|1,720.42 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|33
|10.1200 €
|333.96 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|328
|10.1200 €
|3,319.36 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|330
|10.1200 €
|3,339.60 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|479
|10.0700 €
|4,823.53 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|9
|10.0700 €
|90.63 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|374
|10.0700 €
|3,766.18 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|161
|10.0700 €
|1,621.27 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|280
|10.0800 €
|2,822.40 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|215
|10.0800 €
|2,167.20 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|102
|10.0800 €
|1,028.16 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|1,073
|10.0700 €
|10,805.11 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|310
|10.0700 €
|3,121.70 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|311
|10.0700 €
|3,131.77 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|100
|10.1300 €
|1,013.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|526
|10.1300 €
|5,328.38 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|652
|10.1500 €
|6,617.80 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|343
|10.0700 €
|3,454.01 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|196
|10.0700 €
|1,973.72 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|417
|10.0200 €
|4,178.34 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|111
|10.0200 €
|1,112.22 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|16
|10.0000 €
|160.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|109
|10.0000 €
|1,090.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|123
|10.0000 €
|1,230.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|266
|10.0000 €
|2,660.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|234
|9.9750 €
|2,334.15 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|559
|9.9750 €
|5,576.03 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|108
|9.9750 €
|1,077.30 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|521
|9.9750 €
|5,196.98 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|307
|10.0400 €
|3,082.28 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|369
|10.0400 €
|3,704.76 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|494
|10.0400 €
|4,959.76 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|100
|10.0600 €
|1,006.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|17
|10.0600 €
|171.02 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|73
|10.0600 €
|734.38 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|445
|10.0600 €
|4,476.70 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|29
|10.0600 €
|291.74 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|64
|10.0600 €
|643.84 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|304
|10.0200 €
|3,046.08 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|54
|10.0200 €
|541.08 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|207
|10.0200 €
|2,074.14 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|663
|9.9800 €
|6,616.74 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|555
|9.9500 €
|5,522.25 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|168
|9.9600 €
|1,673.28 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|332
|9.9600 €
|3,306.72 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|588
|9.9500 €
|5,850.60 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|624
|9.9600 €
|6,215.04 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|481
|9.9300 €
|4,776.33 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|259
|9.9450 €
|2,575.76 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|259
|9.9450 €
|2,575.76 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|134
|9.9450 €
|1,332.63 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|618
|9.9450 €
|6,146.01 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|851
|9.9400 €
|8,458.94 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|761
|9.9000 €
|7,533.90 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|68
|9.8650 €
|670.82 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|488
|9.8650 €
|4,814.12 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|14
|9.8200 €
|137.48 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|300
|9.8800 €
|2,964.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|110
|9.8800 €
|1,086.80 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|190
|9.8800 €
|1,877.20 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|300
|9.9000 €
|2,970.00 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|68
|9.9000 €
|673.20 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|232
|9.9000 €
|2,296.80 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|28/02/2020
|Purchase
|529
|9.9000 €
|5,237.10 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|Total 28/02/2020
|35,000
|10.0879 €
|353,075 €
|XPAR
|LTIP
|Total 26/02/2020 - 28/02/2020
|100,500
|10.6054 €
|1,065,846 €
|LTIP
|CONTACTS ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
|Thomas JACQUET
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58
thomas.jacquet@coface.com
|Benoit CHASTEL
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28
benoit.chastel@coface.com
FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020 (subject to change)
Q1-2020 results: 23 April 2020 (after market close)
Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2019: 14 May 2020
H1-2020 results: 29 July 2020 (after market close)
9M-2020 results: 29 October 2020 (after market close)
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website: http://www.coface.com/Investors
For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),
please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2019 and our 2018 Registration Document
|
Coface: for trade - Building business together
70 years of experience and the most finely meshed network have made Coface a reference in credit insurance, risk management and the global economy. With the ambition to become the most agile, global trade credit insurance partner in the industry, Coface’s experts work to the beat of the world economy, supporting 50,000 clients in building successful, growing and dynamic businesses. The Group’s services and solutions protect and help companies take credit decisions to improve their ability to sell on both their domestic and export markets. In 2019, Coface employed ~4,250 people and registered turnover of €1.5 billion.
www,coface,com
COFACE SA est cotée sur le Compartiment A d’Euronext Paris
Code ISIN : FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA
1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.
