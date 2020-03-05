Dallas, TX, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering basketball fans everywhere free delivery when they order online at dickeys.com or through the Dickey’s app.

“At Dickey’s, we focus on offering our guests a delicious and convenient barbecue option, especially when they are busy hosting watch parties during basketball season,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Dickey’s variety of wings and ribs are the perfect option for folks looking to please everyone on their team.”

Guests can enjoy watching their favorite team compete with a variety of Dickey’s ribs and wings in 8 bold flavors including Classic Barbecue Sauce, Rib Rub, Lemon Pepper Rub, Sweet Barbecue, Carolina Barbecue, Buffalo, Hot Buffalo and Texas Hot. Dickey’s authentic, Texas-style fall-off-the-bone ribs and pit-smoked wings can be ordered in 6, 9, 12, 18 and 24 pieces to feed any size crew this basketball season.

