New York, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global advanced metering infrastructure market is forecast to reach USD 21.05 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) can be considered as an integrated system of communications networks, data management systems and smart meters that enables two-way communication between customers and utility providers. The market is witnessing continuous growth due to its effectiveness in providing various essential functions, which were needed to be performed manually or were not possible earlier. As an instance, remotely measuring electric use, disconnect and connect services, isolate outages, detect tampering among others are some of these functions possible with this infrastructure. One of the mentionable feature of this system is, it provides with customer technologies like programmable communicating thermostats and in-home displays along with enabling utilities to provide with new time-based rate programs and incentives.
The presence of these facilities results in encouraging customers to minimize wastage of energy, efficiently manage the consumption and costs. Some of the other mentionable advantages of this infrastructure are, it increases profit percentage of water, gas, and utility companies by reducing the equipment and maintenance costs, enabling faster restoration of electric service at the time of outages. In regards to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a prominent market position. The market position held by the region is resultant of goals determines by European Union, like 80% of meters to be replaced with smart meters by 2020, which is elevating the demand for the infrastructure in this region.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global AMI market based on Component, Product Type, Solution, Service, End-user, and region:
Product Type Size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
End-user Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
